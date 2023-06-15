Strange New Worlds Season 2 Episode 1 Easter Eggs Just Added Tons of Star Trek TOS Lore

Chapel’s Interest in Archaeological Medicine

When Chapel tells M’Benga she’s thinking of getting into archaeological medicine, this is a huge easter egg for the TOS episode “What Are Little Girls Made Of?” In that episode — which is in the future for SNW — we learn that Chapel’s ex-fiancé, Roger Korby, was the most renowned expert on archaeological medicine in the Federation. Will Strange New Worlds introduce Roger Korby this season? Chapel, don’t go!

Different Style Starfleet Badges for the Starbase One Crew Members

Various crewmembers from Starbase One (including Carol Kane’s Pelia) all rock Starfleet insignia that look a little different, or relative to the standard badges worn by the Enterprise crew. This is likely a nod to the idea from TOS that different ships have different insignia.

Uhura’s Promotion (and Earrings!)

Speaking of badges: Uhura is no longer wearing the cadet-style badge (previously established in canon for Tilly in Discovery season 1.) And that’s because she’s no longer a cadet, but instead, a full ensign. Celia Rose Gooding is also wearing small green earrings similar to the ones she wore in the season 1 finale, “A Quality of Mercy.” At that time, these emulated a similar style worn by Nichelle Nichols in TOS. Now, those classic earrings are back, indicating that this Uhura is getting closer and closer to the timeline of the classic show.

Opening Credits Change

For the most part, the vibe of the SNW opening credits matches with season 1. But a few sequences of the Enterprise flying close to the surface of a planet and another where asteroids bounce off the shields are new. Also, a few shots from the season 1 credits are subtly inverted. In season 1, we saw the Enterprise fly through what looked like a field of icy space rocks, but here, we see a similar shot where all the space rocks look hot. Similarly, when the ship passes near a transparent dome, season 1 had a tropical environment underneath, but in season 2, it looks like a snowy peak.

Pelia Knows Spock’s Mom

Because Pelia is a long-lived alien, a Lanthanite, hundreds of years old, she knows a lot of people, including, it would seem, Amanda Grayson, Spock’s human mother. Amanda was first seen in the TOS episode “Journey to Babel” and was played by Jane Wyatt. Winona Ryder played Amanda in the 2009 reboot film, but in current canon, Amanda has been played by Mia Kirshner since Discovery season 1. At the end of the episode, Pelia mentions that she “came out” as a Lanthanite to Spock’s mother at some point in the past. Could Amanda reappear this season on Strange New Worlds?

Spock’s “Thing”

Ortegas, Mitchell, and Uhura all tease Spock about getting a catchphrase to send the ship into warp. In all the contemporary Treks, this is becoming a huge running gag. Saru workshopped his “thing” in Discovery season 3, Captain Freeman says “warp me!” in Lower Decks, and Picard season 3 ended with the audience not knowing what Seven of Nine’s catchphrase was. Weirdly enough, back in TOS, both Pike and Kirk said “engage” a few times. In fact, “engage” was Pike’s “thing” way before it was Picard’s. Why did Pike switch to “hit it” after “The Cage?”