Could Star Trek: Starfleet Academy Solve a Long-Running Captain Sisko Mystery? 

Star Trek: Starfleet Academy is set up to do many things. Continue the story of the franchise in the 32nd century. Introduce a crop of new young characters (and actors) primed to carry on boldly going into the future. Show us some new species. Give heavyweight actors like Holly Hunter and Paul Giamatti the chance to chew some serious scenery. And maybe even solve a longstanding mystery about the fate of a former Star Trek: Deep Space Nine captain. (Yes, really).

Captain Benjamin Sisko’s (Avery Brooks) Starfleet career has many notable moments and significant achievements, but one of the most memorable things about it is the way it concludes. In the Deep Space Nine series finale, “What You Leave Behind,” Sisko sacrifices himself to defeat Gul Dukat and the Pah-wraiths. But his spiritual form seemingly lives on afterward — he wakes up in the Celestial Temple, and is told his work as an emissary for the major pantheon known as The Prophets was only just beginning. On the plus side, Sisko did promise his wife in a vision that he’d return to the physical realm one day. We just have no idea if he ever really did it — or if this comment was the sort of throwaway comfort grieving loved ones are always offered about how they’ll see their family “on the other side” or some such. Did he ever make it back? Is he still missing? And what was his work for the Prophets?

These are some of the questions Starfleet Academy seems as though it might finally answer. The series’s first teaser trailer featured a shot of cadet Sam (Kerrice Brooks) gazing at a screen with Captain Sisko and the title “The Fate of Benjamin Sisko, Emissary of the Prophets.” Now, this is most likely a lesson plan for one of the students’ classes, but the screen does pose some interesting Sisko-related questions, such as “Did he die in the Fire Caves of Bajor? Did he live on in the Celestial Temple?”

It may seem a bit odd to consider that Starfleet Academy could be the place where we finally learn definitive answers about what happened to Sisko — and over a quarter of a century later, to boot! — but that definitely seems like something that could be happening, at least according to executive producer and showrunner Noga Landau.