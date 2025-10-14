Star Trek Star Explains Spock’s Many Relationships in Strange New Worlds

As a prequel, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds has room to take liberties with established characters. So we expected some diversions, like Uhura being unsure about Starfleet and even Spock grinning like he does in the Original Series‘ first pilot, “The Cage.” But no one expected Strange New Worlds to devote so much time to Spock’s love life. Over the course of the series’ three 10-episode seasons, we’ve seen him paired with fellow Vulcan T’Pring, Nurse Chapel, and La’an.

Unexpected as it may be to make Spock into a romantic lead, his actor thinks it all makes sense. At a Strange New Worlds panel at NYCC (via TrekMovie), Ethan Peck described this period as “Spock’s sort of experimental years,” in which “these relationships are helping us find the Spock that we end up with in The Original Series.”

As Peck points out, Strange New Worlds takes place in the five years leading up to TOS, and shows how the characters we know and love become the characters we know and love. Thus, there’s been a lot of hedging over the season, as Spock, Uhura, and even Kirk try to figure out who they are.

It’s a tricky balance that Strange New Worlds showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers have to maintain. As storytellers writing a prequel, they have to build up to the point where Spock et al. become their iconic selves, present them as real people still figuring how to become icons. But, given the sometimes wild takes on established characters since the 2009 reboot, fans are rightly skeptical that producers will abandon core traits in pursuit of more popularity.