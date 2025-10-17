We Almost Got Evil Kirk on Star Trek: Enterprise

Given that it’s been on the air for almost 60 years at this point, it’s not a surprise that Star Trek has a large amount of behind-the-scenes lore surrounding it. Whether it’s original casting decisions that might have been, or potential spinoffs that never happened, Trekkies have plenty of options to consider when it comes to the roads not taken. But one of the most famous involves one of the franchise’s most beloved performers.

Over a decade after his last appearance as James T. Kirk in the film Star Trek Generations, William Shatner almost ended up on the spinoff Star Trek: Enterprise. But since Enterprise technically takes place well before Kirk’s era, he wouldn’t have been playing the famous starship captain, but rather his dark Mirror Universe counterpart: Tiberius Kirk. And his return would have not only been a fun bit of fan service, but it also would have answered some lingering questions about the Star Trek: The Original Series episode “Mirror, Mirror” along the way.

While the fact that the late showrunner Manny Coto wanted to bring Shatner aboard to help boost the series’ flagging season 4 ratings is fairly known among fans, we now have a few more details about what his return would have involved, thanks to a TrekMovie.com podcast interview with former Enterprise writer/producer Mike Sussman.

“Manny, one of the ideas he put on the board at the beginning of season 4 was that he wanted to do a Mirror Universe episode, preferably a two-parter,” Sussman told Trek Movie’s All Access Star Trek podcast. “There was a long discussion [about] getting Bill Shatner on the show —we were trying [for months] to make it happen, but ultimately the network or the studio wouldn’t meet his quote.”