Strange New Worlds Producers Promise More Traditional Star Trek Next Season

Sometimes, it’s possible to be too bold and to go too far into where no man has gone before. That’s the lesson that the producers of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds learned during the show’s third season, which managed to squander the good will built up over seasons 1 and 2. But it’s a lesson learned, say showrunners Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.

Speaking with ScreenRant after New York Comic Con, Goldman and Myers promised to right the ship in season 4, the last full season before the series ends with a truncated fifth season. “We’re trending now, and beginning with season 4 and through season 5, to a much more singular sci-fi, action-adventure, emotional storytelling,” Goldman said. “The outliers are getting less and less, as we kind of focus on saying goodbye to each other and the fans.”

The words “outliers” and “less” are doing a lot of the heavy lifting in that sentence. Although Strange New Worlds began as a prequel series spinning out of Star Trek: Discovery and following the adventures of the USS Enterprise before Kirk took command, it soon devoted episodes to whacky hijinks about Spock’s love life and experiments such as the musical “Subspace Rhapsody.” Season 3 may have taken it too far, but these episodes have always been part of SNW‘s DNA.

Thus, the showrunners probably aren’t planning to turn the series into a pure adventure and exploration series, a point underscored by Myers.