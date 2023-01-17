Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Showrunner Defends Change to Starfleet Ships

Quick, think of your favorite episode of ’90s Star Trek. When one of the crew members talks with the ship’s computer, whether it be Commander Riker asking about the location of Captain Picard or Captain Sisko calculating his team’s chances against the Dominion, what do you hear?

You hear the voice of the late, great Majel Barrett Roddenberry, often called “the First Lady of Trek.” In addition to being the wife of Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry and voicing Starfleet’s computer AI, Barrett Roddenberry played a number of other important characters on the various series, namely the original Number One on the first Trek pilot (a role now played by Rebecca Romijn on Strange New Worlds) and Lwaxana Troi, the meddlesome Betazed mother of Counsellor Troi.

As most people know, the upcoming Picard season 3 will bring back many elements of ’90s Trek, especially from The Next Generation. In addition to the return of Worf, La Forge, and Dr. Crusher, showrunner Terry Matalas has promised the show will bring back the Starfleet flagship the USS Enterprise, albeit in the form of the Enterprise-F (as opposed to the Enterprise-D and -E featured in Next Generation and the movies that followed). However, when Captain Worf and his guests speak to the Enterprise, it won’t be Barrett Roddenberry’s voice that responds.

When asked via Twitter about the voices for the computers, Matalas clarified that the ship computers will be voiced by different actors, with one voicing Starfleet ships and another for civilian ships. After a user expressed disappointment at this development, Matalas provided more context. It all comes down to “time & money,” Matalas revealed. “Or I can spend that bringing back a legacy character onscreen.”