11 Times We Wanted Picard and Crusher to Take It to the Next Level

This one technically shouldn’t count, because in this episode, Picard is kidnapped by aliens and held captive on their ship while an evil imposter morphs into his doppelgänger. You know something is off with the captain when asks Crusher to have dinner in his quarters, almost like he’s giving an order.

While handing out orders is hardly unusual for Picard, he tends to distance himself from anything having to do with relationships and emotions in general, but this time, he literally isn’t himself. Crusher seems just on the edge giving in to a torrid affair as the conversation heats up. The suspense is excruciating. While she does allow for a kiss when Picard switches on what can only be described as vaguely romantic elevator music, she then officially calls it a night.

Sigh, the things we do in the name of professionalism.

That Time Picard Got All Emotional After a Bar Fight

Season 3 Episode 23: Sarek

This episode features a rare sighting of Picard actually showing emotion. After a bar fight ignited by Vulcan violence in Ten Forward, there is so much irony in how he and Crusher discuss the overflow of Vulcan emotions when they are repressing their own. This is obvious in how their hands are almost, but not quite, touching on the table. Then the captain just explodes with everything he’s kept locked up in his ribcage for most of his life.

In typical Picard fashion, he soon reverts back into his characteristic denial of having human feelings. In non-typical Picard fashion, he breaks down crying and confesses he wants to feel. He even tells Crusher he loves her with tears streaming down his face—and she holds him. You know things are about to get real when they ditch the titles and call each other Beverly and Jean-Luc.