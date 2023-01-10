Star Trek: Picard Addresses Season 4 Chances

Maybe all good things don’t need to come to an end? We knew that was already the case when the Star Trek: The Next Generation crew continued to appear in four feature films and now will reunite for season three of Star Trek: Picard. But despite reports that the third season of Jean-Luc’s adventures would be his last, producer Alex Kurtzman may have changed his tune.

When a member of the Televisision Critics Association asked if there would be more Picard after the third season, Kurtzman responded with a non-commital, “Who knows?” According to Variety, star Patrick Stewart took it even further, insisting that this show “leaves the door open” for more of the Next Generation crew and that he would be interested, provided that the show can “maintain the work quality” of its first three seasons.

While the news may come as a surprise to some, it does make sense that Star Trek characters would continue long after they said they were done. After all, Picard himself dies in the first season of his solo show, only to return in an android body. Likewise, how many times have Brent Spiner, Leonard Nimoy, or William Shatner said they were retiring their characters, only to keep coming back in one form or another? Sadly, it seems that only Avery Brooks wants to leave his Captain Benjamin Sisko out of the Federation.

Furthermore, it sounds like Picard may have a lot of unfinished business with his erstwhile crew. After reconnecting with Data, Riker, and Troi (the Traveller Wesley Crusher only visited the android Soji in season two, foregoing one last “shut up” from his old Captain), Picard will be joined again by Beverly Crusher, Worf, and Geordi La Forge.