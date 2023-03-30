Picard Season 3 Episode 7 Easter Eggs: Star Trek Reveals Truth About the Changelings

Tim Russ as Captain Tuvok

Seven grills a person who she hopes is Tuvok at the top of the episode. This is Tim Russ’ first live action appearance in Star Trek canon since the conclusion of Voyager in 1999. (Although Russ has done many Trek fan films since then and Tuvok appeared briefly in an episode of Lower Decks). In the alternate future that Captain Janeway experienced, in the Voyager finale “Endgame,” Tuvok suffered from a degenerative neurological disease, which doesn’t appear to be a problem in this timeline, even though this isn’t really Tuvok, but instead, a Changeling pretending to be him.

Kal-Toh and Kolinahr

Seven mentions her games of Kal-Toh with Tuvok on the USS Voyager, which references the Vulcan game from that show, as well as the life-saving mind-meld that Tuvok performed in the episode “Infinite Regress.” Seven also mentions “anti-Kolinahr demonstrations,” which reference the Vulcan practice of shedding all emotions, called Kolinahr, first shown in Star Trek: The Motion Picture.

Data Remembers the Scimitar

When Data is reawakened on the Titan, he wonders why he’s not on the Scimitar. This was the name of Shinzon’s warship in Nemesis. This version of Data’s memories stops at that point, in 2379, about 22 years before this point in 2401.

Lore Was Deactivated

Picard assumes that Lore must have been deactivated at some point in the past. This references the TNG episode “Descent Part 2,” where Data himself did deactivate his brother following a violent incident in which Lore tried to brainwash Data and lead a bunch of rogue Borg on missions of mayhem. Geordi tells Picard that it turns out that Lore’s memory was “archived” at some point after TNG.

Data’s Death Wish

Picard says, “Years ago, Data asked me to let him go, to die in peace.” This references the finale of Picard season 1, in which a different version of Data’s memories — one that had lived without a body in a quantum simulation for almost two decades — asked Picard to deactivate his program. Essentially, the point of divergence between that Data and this one is 2379: The season 1 Data was put into a quantum simulation. This copy of Data’s memory comes straight from B-4, and thus, has not experienced the passage of time at all.