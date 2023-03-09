Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Episode 4 Easter Eggs Explained

Ten Forward Has A Lot of Easter Eggs

Introduced in season 2, this version of Ten Forward is always brimming with easter eggs. In the flashback scenes in “No Win Scenario” — which occur at the beginning of the episode, and toward the end, we see the following:

A model of the Enterprise-C

A photo of Picard and Guinan from Generations

A photo of an Andorian in a TOS uniform

A publicity still of Whoopi Goldberg as Guinan from The Next Generation

A sign for “Frontier Day.” This could indicate this celebration might occur every five years. Maybe?

Storytime with Jean-Luc Picard

The younger officers quiz Jean-Luc about a few adventures, but we only really hear him talk about two throughout these flashbacks. One is something we’ve never heard of, while the other is a very famous TNG episode.

At the start of this flashback, Picard is asked about the Hirogen. This is an alien species from the Delta Quadrant, first introduced in Star Trek: Voyager. Jean-Luc and Worf dealing with the Hirogen never happened in the TNG series or feature films. This is why somebody asks Jean-Luc if he asked Admiral Janeway for “advice,” and also why they wondered about how the Hirgoen got “into the quadrant.” In Voyager, the Hirgoen were a hunter species from the Delta Quadrant.

However, later in the episode, when Picard talks about the Tamarians basing their language on “metaphor,” that is something we’ve seen. There, he’s referencing the beloved TNG episode “Darmok.”

“No Win Scenario”

The title of this episode refers to the Kobayashi Maru scenario, a “no win scenario,” first introduced in The Wrath of Khan. Interestingly, this is the third episode of a new Star Trek series to reference this in an episode title in the past two years. The 2021 Discovery season 4 premiere was called “Kobayashi Maru,” while the sixth episode of Prodigy, in early 2022, was called “Kobayashi.”

Kal-Toh

While Seven searches the quarters of the suspected Changeling, we briefly see her favorite game: a Vulcan Kal-Toh. This game was referred to as “Vulcan chess,” but it’s way harder. This is at least the second time we’ve seen a Kal-Toh set in Picard — in the season 1 finale, we saw one near Raffi and Seven in the finale moments of “Et in Arcadia Ego Part 2.” But the game itself originated on Voyager, and Seven was very good at it.