Modern Star Trek Needs to Bring Back ‘Filler’ Episodes

Earlier this year, Cinemablend asked Star Trek writer-producer Alex Kurtzman whether he thought that a modern Star Trek show could ever reach 100 episodes in the age of streaming. This was fairly standard for previous franchise entries that would later be syndicated to other networks, with The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, and Voyager all broadcasting nearly 200 episodes across seven seasons—though poor, unloved Enterprise was cancelled just two episode before hitting triple figures (whether you think this is a tragedy probably depends on how recently you re-watched that prequel series).

Kurtzman, who has been a key creative figure in modern Trek since 2009’s J.J Abrams-directed big-screen reboot, said that hitting such a milestone in the era of streaming was “unlikely.” But he also suggested that this wasn’t necessarily a bad thing: “You can talk to old writers of old Trek series, and they’re like, ‘Man, there’s a bunch of filler episodes in there. We are just trying to get to 22 a season,’ you know … and we all know which of those episodes were [filler], we know the ones that were truly stellar from the ones that felt like they were kind of spinning their wheels.”

Regardless of one’s personal feelings about Kurtzman or his approach to Star Trek, his observations are not without merit. For such a beloved and influential franchise, televised Star Trek has historically had, to put it charitably, variable quality control. While a more conventional syndicated crime procedural from, say, the mid-’90s might never reach particularly mind-blowing heights, you could be pretty confident that an average episode would be competent and baseline watchable.

Not so with Star Trek. Tuning in to watch live in the ’80s, ’90s or even early 2000s, you truly had no idea what might be waiting for you. It could be a tense, exciting adventure. It could be thought-provoking, high-concept science fiction. It could be a poignant character piece, or a diverting bit of comedy fluff. It could conceivably be one of the worst episodes of television you would ever see in your life.