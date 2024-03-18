Star Trek: The Difference Between the Federation and Starfleet

After a long wait, the U.S.S. Enterprise has received a response from the planet Eminiar VII. They had hoped to contact the planet and establish diplomatic relations with the inhabitants in the star cluster. But the message they receive in return is simple: stay away.

When Kirk gets that reply, he intends to respects their wishes. But no sooner does he order the Enterprise to change course than a man arrives on the bridge and overrides Kirk. This moment must have shocked the first viewers of “A Taste of Armageddon” from the first season of The Original Series of Star Trek. After all, who could override the Captain on his own ship?

The answer is the United Federation of Planets, for whom the man, Ambassador Robert Fox (Gene Lyons), works. Although “A Taste of Armageddon” aired in 1967, the distinction between Starfleet and the Federation still confuses viewers today. So what is the difference between the Federation and Starfleet?

The simple answer is this: the United Federation of Planets is a galactic government founded by humans, Vulcans, Andorians, and Tellarites. By the time of Star Trek: The Next Generation, the Federation contained over 150 member worlds. Starfleet is a branch of the Federation, devoted to exploration and defense. But the two organizations have a long and fascinating history that reveals a much more complex working relationship.