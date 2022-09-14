Star Trek: The Next Generation’s Most Divisive Character Returns… But as a Villain

Wesley Crusher (Wil Wheaton) has long been one of the most controversial and divisive characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation. The character was first introduced in season 1 episode “Encounter at Farpoint,” and is the son of Doctor Beverly Crusher (Gates McFadden), the chief medical officer for the Enterprise. Thanks to his mother’s job and his late father’s working relationship with Captain Picard (Patrick Stewart), Wesley feels destined to lead a life as a Starfleet Officer for a majority of the series until he decides to leave that life behind and join The Traveler (Eric Menyuk).

Longtime Star Trek fans undoubtedly know that much of the controversy surrounding young Wesley stems from how the character is written on the show. Because Wesley spends so much of his time in The Next Generation with the adults on the Enterprise rather than with kids his own age, some Trekkers find his constant involvement in missions despite his lack of experience tedious and don’t see him as much more than an annoying child in most scenarios, believing that he is given too much responsibility on the Enterprise for someone of his age. Although originally written into the show as a way to appeal to younger audiences watching Star Trek for the first time, Wesley ultimately comes off as an arrogant boy genius.

That not to say the character is universally reviled by the fandom. To others, Wesley is still a beloved character whom they relate to because of his curiosity and desire to learn more about the vast universe he lives in. As far as they’re concerned, Wheaton did the best he could as a young actor with the material he was given.

While a Next Generation regular through season 3, Wesley only made a handful of appearances in seasons 4 through 7 while attending Starfleet Academy. Even with later cameos, Wesley has never quite received the redemption some fans feel he deserves. Will his time ever come?