Squid Game Season 2: All The New and Returning Games

Game Zero – Rock, Paper, Scissors (Minus One) + Russian Roulette

Before the squid games themselves begin, Squid Game offers up a little appetizer in its first two episodes. When two of Seong Gi-hun’s employees, Mr. Kim and Choi Woo-seok, pursue the mysterious unnamed Recruiter they are captured and made to play a cruel game: Rock, Paper, Scissors (Minus One) + Russian Roulette.

You likely know the rules to rock, paper, scissors already. On a three-count, two players form their right hand into one of three shapes – rock, paper, or scissors – then match up their choice with their opponent’s. Rock beats scissors, paper beats rock, and scissors beat paper. The Recruiter adds two additional elements to this simple game. The first is the “minus one” portion, meaning that players make shapes with both of their hands and then have to subtract one, creating another layer of strategy. The second is Russian Roulette.

One of movie and TV villains’ favorite tools, Russian Roulette involves a gun with six chambers. Five of those chambers will be empty and one will contain a bullet. The chamber will be spun and then the gun pointed at a player’s head and the trigger pulled, with there being a 1-in-6 chance of “losing” i.e. being killed. The Recruiter actually does Mr. Kim and Choi Woo-seok a solid by spinning the chamber before each round. Later on he plays Russian Roulette again with Seong Gi-hun and doesn’t randomize the chamber between rounds for a more dangerous game.

Game One – Red Light, Green Light

Ah, old faithful. Just like season 1, this edition of the games opens with a schoolyard classic. “Red Light, Green Light” sees a group of people assemble on a field and run towards a goal at the end. They can only move, however, when a judge says “green light” and they must stop and stay perfectly still when the judge says “red light.” In Squid Game‘s version of the game, the judge happens to be a mechanical statue of a little girl who instructs guards with guns to kill anyone who moves during the red light portion.

This is the only event from Seong Gi-hun’s first pass at the games that returns for this edition. We would wager that Red Light, Green Light is probably always the opening event for each version of this contest. It’s an effective way to quickly reduce a population of 456 people into something more manageable for future games. Plus, the Front Man’s and his V.I.P.s likely spent a lot of money on that girl statue.

Game Two – Six-Legged Pentathlon

The second game this year is an interesting one that combines five disparate events into one pentathlon. Well actually, it’s more like six events since the overarching race portion of this pentathlon is a challenge in and of itself. Players break off into teams of five and have their legs tied together, creating one six-legged walking entity. The team then has five minutes to make its way around a circular track to safety. But along that path they must complete the five following challenges.