Sophie Turner Was One of the Only Actors Happy with Her Game of Thrones Ending

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that the final season of HBO’s Game of Thrones was… let’s just call it controversial. From Daenerys Targaryen’s death and the ascension of King Bran the Broken to Jon Snow’s self-imposed exile north of the Wall, almost everyone was left in a place that felt, if not outright unhappy, at least disappointing in terms of the character arcs we’d all spent the better part of a decade watching play out.

But with the success of House of the Dragon and the imminent launch of Dunk and Egg adventure A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, it’s no surprise that more Westeros-based spinoffs appear to be in development. Nor that one of them may well be looking to follow up on the original story that started it all. What such a sequel series would focus on is, of course, still up in the air, but there are certainly plenty of options, from that rumored Jon Snow series to a potential adventure following everyone’s favorite assassin, Arya Stark, as she searches for what’s west of Westeros. But no matter what such a sequel might turn out to be, one former cast member isn’t so sure she’d take part.

Speaking to The Direct, Sophie Turner, who played eldest Stark daughter Sansa, is ambivalent on the subject. “Show me the money,” she laughingly said when asked about whether she’d reprise her breakout role. “I don’t know, I think it would be hard but also amazing to come back to it.”

For Turner, part of the reason for her hesitance is that her character is one of the few who got what could reasonably be called a happy ending in the world of Westeros. Sansa, having survived abuse, assault, and emotional torture of all kinds throughout the show’s run, ultimately emerges triumphant, reclaiming the North’s independence from the rest of the Seven Kingdoms and becoming a queen in her own right. And Turner, long the captain of the Sansa Stark Defense Squad, seems pretty satisfied with where we left her, noting that none of her fellow castmates could really say the same.