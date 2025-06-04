Slow Horses Series 5 Release Date and Nick Mohammed Guest Role Confirmed
Could Slow Horses get any better? Yes, they’ve cast Nick Mohammed in it.
Knowing that Slow Horses series five was already in the can by the time the series four finale aired has made the wait for it feel interminable. Come on, people, how long does it take to chop it into six parts, stick that Mick Jagger song on the credits, and digitally remove any boom mics left in shot? A week?
Just over a year is the answer, as Apple TV+ confirm that series five will start streaming from Wednesday the 24th of September 2025. It’ll kick off with two episodes that day, and then deliver the remaining four once a week on Wednesdays until October the 22nd.
Series five is adapted by The Thick of It’s Will Smith and co. from Mick Herron’s London Rules, the fifth book in his eight-strong-and-counting series of spy thrillers about the MI5 rejects festering in Slough House, a kind of holding cell for disaffected and disgraced agents. It will be followed by the already-commissioned series six, which will adapt books six and seven into a single series.
Here’s the official synopsis for the new episodes:
“Everyone is suspicious when resident tech nerd Roddy Ho has a glamorous new girlfriend. When a series of increasingly bizarre events occur across the city, it falls to the Slow Horses to work out how everything is connected. After all, Lamb knows that in the world of espionage, the London Rules — cover your back — always apply.”
Leading the cast once again will be Gary Oldman as Jackson Lamb (aka the best character on TV), along with Kristin Scott Thomas as the formidable spook boss Diana Taverner, Jack Lowden as nepo-spy River Cartwright, Saskia Reeves as office manager Catherine Standish, Rosalind Eleazar as kickass spy Louisa, Christopher Chung as tech genius/people idiot Roddy Ho, Aimee-Ffion Edwards as recovering addict Shirley, Ruth Bradley as MI5’s Head ‘Dog’ Emma Flyte, Tom Brooke as the mysterious, damaged JK Coe, and James Callis as oleaginous and useless First Desk Claude Whelan. Jonathan Pryce will also appear as River’s grandfather.
Most of that lot can be seen in the first teaser trailer for the new series, which was tacked on to the end of the excellent fourth series finale. See Shirley hit someone with a block of wood, Jackson call Ho a rude name, and Lady Di grudgingly admit to Lamb’s genius here:
The regular cast is being joined for series five by Ted Lasso and Taskmaster star Nick Mohammed, rumoured (but not yet confirmed) to be playing the role of ambitious Midlands mayoral candidate ‘Zaf’ Jaffrey. We cannot wait.
Slow Horses series one to four are available to stream now on Apple TV+. Series five starts on Wednesday the 24th of September.