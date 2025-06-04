Slow Horses Series 5 Release Date and Nick Mohammed Guest Role Confirmed

Knowing that Slow Horses series five was already in the can by the time the series four finale aired has made the wait for it feel interminable. Come on, people, how long does it take to chop it into six parts, stick that Mick Jagger song on the credits, and digitally remove any boom mics left in shot? A week?

Just over a year is the answer, as Apple TV+ confirm that series five will start streaming from Wednesday the 24th of September 2025. It’ll kick off with two episodes that day, and then deliver the remaining four once a week on Wednesdays until October the 22nd.

Series five is adapted by The Thick of It’s Will Smith and co. from Mick Herron’s London Rules, the fifth book in his eight-strong-and-counting series of spy thrillers about the MI5 rejects festering in Slough House, a kind of holding cell for disaffected and disgraced agents. It will be followed by the already-commissioned series six, which will adapt books six and seven into a single series.

Here’s the official synopsis for the new episodes: