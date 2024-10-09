Slow Horses Season 4 Episode 6 Review: Hello Goodbye

River’s sardonic response (“I feel like I’m at a Ted Talk”) to his dad’s sales pitch was tonally very Slow Horses – glib, funny, ironic, and undercutting the gravelly seriousness of Frank’s moustache-twirling supervillain vibe. Underneath the animosity and gags about calling Childline though, was vulnerability. Lowden layered his performance to show flashes of River’s loneliness. Hate Frank as he does, there were moments when, despite himself, River still seemed to crave that evil man’s approval. Somewhere underneath all the hostility and studied coolness was an abandoned boy.

That boy was present too, in the episode’s touching but perfectly underplayed final moment. Lamb’s gruff invitation for River to stay and have a drink with him, “as long as you get your own and don’t say a fucking word,” was the normal-person equivalent of pulling River into a big bear hug and ruffling his hair. Drinking silently side by side, River couldn’t help but smile. He had one psycho dad in the wind, and had just painfully checked another into a retirement home, but one was still right there, stinking up the place.

Of course, the brilliant thing about the bundled-up, barbed character of Jackson Lamb as played by Gary Oldman is that we never know if he invited River to sit next to him for that drink because of fellow-feeling, or simply to block a draught from a nearby window. It’s appealing to romanticise Lamb but Slow Horses shows remarkable restraint in keeping the character’s emotions under wraps and his mystery alive.

Watching Lamb discover Bad Sam’s body, it was obvious that – in answer to Taverner’s question earlier in the season – he does have a heart, he’s just a minimalist when it comes to expressing it. A sigh, one extra pat to the dead man’s chest not aimed at searching through his pockets, and the honourable act of leaving Sam’s flight fund intact only to take his whisky bottle, showed us that Lamb cares. As did him trying to stop Shirley from looking at Marcus’ body, and quoting chapter and verse of service regulations to ensure that the Longridge family get twice the death benefits Taverner was offering.

It’s a good job Lamb did pick up that whisky bottle, because it led to another heroic moment for the wall of fame. Hanging right next to the image of him saving the gang by driving a London cab into Le Terminateur, will be one of Lamb’s well-aimed throw at the back of Patrice’s neck, giving Shirley a chance to stamp Marcus’ killer deservedly into a glass table.

No wonder Patrice was begging for death – he’d been run over, shot, knifed, scalded by a boiling kettle (nice work, Coe), coshed with a bottle of cheap whisky, and raised by a father who didn’t give him a second thought while he made his way smugly around central London, enjoying the smell of his own farts. Coe put Patrice out of his misery with a professional ‘two to the chest and one to the head’, saving Shirley the trauma and giving the finale its other truly emotional moment with the line: “He loved you and he wanted you to love yourself”.