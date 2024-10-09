Slow Horses Season 4 Ending Explained: Frank Harkness, River Cartwright & What’s Next?

The letters Frank left with Molly Doran were addressed to the intelligence service Heads of Department, and contained details of past jobs his death squad had carried out for British Intelligence. Frank threatened that if he wasn’t released by a certain time, the letters would be published online, thereby incriminating the service in a series of illicit assassinations that could cause a meltdown in international relations. So they let him go.

As Jackson tells Taverner, David ‘The Old Bastard’ Cartwright may have told Harkness to piss off when he first offered his death squad’s services, but David’s successors clearly didn’t do the same.

What Happened to the “Psycho Gulf Prince”?

In episode four, Frank was threatened with dismemberment by the client who’d hired his squad to carry out the unspecified assassination that became into the Westacres bombing. (We still don’t know who the target of that assassination was.) Frank’s son Yves was supposed to kill one man in the shopping centre car park, but instead blew himself and 23 shoppers up in a suicide attack. The Gulf prince wasn’t happy and told Frank that if he didn’t kill the two men who could link him to the attack – David Cartwright and Bad Sam Chapman – by midnight, then he’d be a goner.

Patrice did kill Bad Sam, but thanks to the Slough House team, he failed to kill David Cartwright. No matter, because Frank’s blackmail terms included MI5 getting the “psycho gulf prince” off his back. They presumably did, and he was free to walk.

Why Was Frank Trying to Kill Chapman and Cartwright?

This was explained several times, but just in case you’d missed a bit by popping to the loo or letting the dog in from the garden, let’s recap: 30-odd years ago, Frank Harkness pitched his death squad’s services to David Cartwright, who turned him down. In retaliation, Frank seduced Cartwright’s young daughter Isobel, making her part of his harem at Les Arbres and impregnating her (with baby River, who was raised by his grandparents David and Rose).

To get his his daughter back, Cartwright sent Sam Chapman to Lavende with a car filled with MI5 “cold body” IDs, cash and explosives to trade for Isobel’s return. Because Frank’s son Yves used one of these MI5 IDs to carry out the Westacres attack, Frank knew that David and Sam could trace it back to him, and so he sent his other sons Bertrand and Patrice to kill them for their silence. It was a clean-up job, in short, necessitated by Yves going off piste and committing a mass atrocity instead of the political assassination he’d been hired to carry out.