Sky’s Domina is the Best Historical TV Drama Since Rome

But you don’t have to be into Roman history or period dramas to enjoy this show. It will appeal to fans of Peaky Blinders’ later seasons with its mix of sex, violence, and politics. And the general theme of backstabbing among rich and powerful people will probably be a selling-point for fans of Succession or House of Cards.

If you’re a fan of House of the Dragon, this is a must-watch, and not just because it shares an actor with that show (Tom Glynn-Carney, who plays Aegon Targaryen, plays Young Gaius here, and Game of Thrones’ Liam Cunningham shows up as Livia’s father as well). Like George RR Martin’s political drama, and to a lesser extent like Game of Thrones before it, this is a series about backstabbing, intrigue, sex, and death in a royal household. There is plotting, there are secrets, characters’ personal relationships get twisted and tangled and messy, and no one can ever fully trust anyone else. The stakes are the fate of the whole Empire, decided in back rooms and bedrooms and dining rooms, and hardly anyone dies a natural death. Okay, there are no dragons, but if you just can’t wait until 2024 for another dose of Machiavellian plotting, this will scratch that itch.

A New Take on Livia

Not only is Livia seriously under-represented in drama considering how important and interesting she is, this series also offers a new take on her character that keeps it feeling fresh. Livia’s history is a complex mix of actual facts (not as many as you might think), real ancient rumours (lots of them), and the enduring legacy of the character Robert Graves created out of the two, which is so fun and fascinating to watch it dominates all subsequent versions. In fact, Graves’ Livia has a bigger reach than that, influencing everything from Rome’s scheming take on Augustus’ historically not-very-interesting mother to The Sopranos’ ruthless matriarch who was named after her.

This version is a little bit of all three. There are definitely bits of Graves’ Livia in there, and of the manipulative character the Roman historian Tacitus called “a bane to the state and a bane to the house of the Caesars”. That character is too much fun to do away with, and viewers with any knowledge of the other shows will expect it, even though it might bear little or no relation to who the real person actually was. But her motivation has been switched around, so that the driving force of this Livia is more sympathetic, and equally interesting. For anyone who thinks they know this story, the show has a few surprises up its sleeve.

You’ll Learn a Bit of History

No historical drama is completely historically accurate (that would be both boring and, given the state of the evidence for this period, impossible) but Domina comes as close as any, and closer than Rome. Taking full advantage of the fact the historical records are all rumour, gossip and hearsay, and no one really knows what was going on in the Imperial household (least of all the Imperial family members themselves), the show often gives us secret different versions of events to “reality”, but it only rarely includes anything that is definitely not true. It all might have happened like this. It also gives fully rounded characterization to far more members of the Imperial family than usual, though poor old Maecenas, the third wheel in Augustus and his bezzie mate Agrippa’s world-conquering partnership, is still something of a non-entity.

By focusing on a female character rather than, as is more usual, one of the Emperors, you’ll also find yourself sneakily learning all sorts of bits and pieces of Roman culture that don’t usually make it into TV dramas. Granted, the dialogue explaining it can be a bit clunky (“that’s the law” / “I know, but the audience doesn’t, so we have to spell it out”) but the life of a Roman woman is shown in more detail here than anywhere else, including arranged marriages, spending your twenties and thirties constantly pregnant, having no rights over your children if you get divorced, and no formal political power, but a lot of behind-the-scenes power. The series is also careful to make sure everything is clearly comprehensible for viewers with no knowledge of the history; for example, rather than tracing Augustus’ confusing ever-changing names throughout this period, everyone just calls him by his first name, Gaius, which is a neat and elegant solution.