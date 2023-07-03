Silo Season 2 May Not Be What Book Readers Expect

This article contains spoilers for Silo season 1 and the first two books of Hugh Howey’s Wool series.

The Apple TV+ series Silo has been a fairly faithful adaptation thus far, with the first season adapting the first book of Hugh Howey’s Wool series. However, book fans who were hoping for all of Wool to be covered were likely surprised to see the first season end with Juliette (Rebecca Ferguson) going outside and discovering the existence of other silos, an event that occurs in the third part of Howey’s five part novel. This is a logical ending for the first season of the TV series, as it ends with a major reveal that disrupts what we knew about this world. But it also means that book readers may have to wait a little longer than expected for the series to dive into the events of the second book Shift.

In the last two parts of Wool, Juliette manages to walk to a nearby Silo, number 17 of 50, and finds only a few survivors – a man named Solo and a group of orphaned children. She learns that the Silos are connected, and tries to get a message to Lukas and Walker back home. Meanwhile, rebellion begins to break out in Juliette’s former home – Silo 18 – so she insists on finding her way back, promising Solo and the children that she’ll come back for them.

In Shift, however, Juliette doesn’t appear again until the end of the novel when she and Silo 1 administrator Donald make contact via radio. The book serves primarily as a prequel, giving us background on how the Silos came to be and the mysterious administrators that are tasked with keeping order throughout the system. One of these administrators, Donald, is the primary protagonist in Shift, living hundreds of years due to being cryogenically frozen when he isn’t needed to run Silo 1. Shift also gives us backstory on Solo and what happened to Silo 17.