Shaun Evans Champions Endeavour’s “Brutal” Dream Sequence

Speaking on the Masterpiece Studio podcast, Evans calls himself as “a big champion” of the daydream scene. He thinks it was really important “not to leave this whole story leaving these things unsaid.” For the character, for himself as an actor, and for the audience who’d been with the show for so many years and longed for that moment, he thought it was important “to deliver it, and then also to take it away.”

“Sometimes we can err on the side of taste making us think ‘oh, less is more and we don’t need to show too much’ but for me personally, I didn’t want to leave anyone in any doubt as to exactly how he felt about this person.”

All the better to hurt us when the moment was revealed to be purely in the character’s mind, a transition Evans describes, with a laugh, as “brutal”. Brutal it may have been to watch, but filming the scene was surprising easy, Evans tells the podcast. “In as much as I think every fibre of his being had been longing for this moment since they first laid eyes on each other and so it felt in a way, a very natural and a very easy thing.”

It is a beautiful moment in the finale, both of storytelling and of fan service. Endeavour arrives at the wedding hours late, when the reception is in full swing. He’s neglected his best man duties to Jim in favour of confronting corrupt police officer Arthur Lott at Blenheim Vale, and restoring his former mentor and Joan’s father Fred Thursday’s life savings.

Joan, now married, greets him with a wry look. “Don’t tell me, work.” As he approaches her to apologise for being late, the music shifts from a chirpy dance number to the heartfelt romance of Elvis Presley singing ‘The Wonder of You’. As Morse begins to call Joan “Miss Thursday” she interrupts him to say, “Do you know I don’t think you’ve ever called me by my name.”

“Have I not?” asks Morse. “Well that’s probably for the best.”