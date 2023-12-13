Shadow and Bone’s Perplexing Cancellation and Other Revelations from Netflix’s Viewership Report

For the first time ever, Netflix has published an engagement report for the movies and TV shows available on the streaming service. This report includes both original and licensed content and lists the total hours watched for everything that has 50,000 hours or higher, which amounts to more than 18,000 titles. It’s supposedly an effort by Netflix to be more transparent in their user data, likely brought on by the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes that called for streaming data to be shared more publicly. However, while this is an important step forward, the report reveals a lot more than just a giant list of numbers.

Shadow and Bone’s Perplexing Cancellation

Given the fact that Shadow and Bone was canceled after its second season, you’d think that the series would be pretty far down in this report. However, season 2 of the series ranks 26th on this list with 192,900,000 hours viewed. Even though that’s nowhere near Wednesday’s 507,700,000 hours, it’s only two spots below the first season of XO, Kitty, which was renewed for another season.

As the data from this report circulates, Shadow and Bone fans have been rightfully perplexed as to why it got canceled. According to Netflix’s own report, it didn’t pull horrible numbers. In fact, this report is only from the first half of the year, Jan. through June. Given that season 2 dropped on March 16, this only accounts for the first 2-3 months of viewing. Obviously, with Netflix’s binge-watching model the first few months tend to be crucial in deciding a show’s fate, but it doesn’t account for any upticks in viewership that may have arisen over the summer as more people have time off or any binge-watching done by fans hoping to boost numbers in the aftermath of the show’s cancellation.

This report also doesn’t show completion rates – the percentage of people who finish a season – which is an even bigger factor in determining what does and doesn’t get renewed by the streamer. According to PlumResearch (via What’s on Netflix), Shadow and Bone’s completion rate for season 2 was 36.3% in the first seven days and grew to 56.8% within 90 days. This may not seem like a lot, but comparatively, The Night Agent (which ranked number one on Netflix’s engagement report) had a 42.3% completion rate in its first seven days and grew to 59.6% within its first 90 days. Now I’m no mathematician, but those numbers don’t seem that far off to me.