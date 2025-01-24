Severance Season 2’s Funniest Scene Is Also a Commentary on Employment Discrimination

“How old were you when you knew you loved doors?” Mr. Saliba (Adrian Martinez) asks Dylan.

“Five,” Dylan responds confidently.

“If you could be any kind of door, what would you be?”

“Pocket.”

“Interesting. Tell me more.”

“Well you’re doing your door thing and then when you’re not needed you can just…”

“Just tuck yourself away,” Saliba says with a smile. Then, reaching back for the hardest question in his door arsenal, he poses to Dylan: “Flat finish or eggshell?”

“Semi-gloss,” Dylan says, triumphant.

“That’s hot,” Mr. Saliba says, leaning back, almost in bliss upon witnessing such a natural doorsman.

The interaction between Dylan and Mr. Saliba serves as a little comedic release valve amid all the tension of this excellent second episode. After all, in the scene immediately preceding Dylan’s interview, a dour and conflicted Mark Scout (Adam Scott) looks out his window upon a snowy landscape, debating whether he should return to work at Lumon. In the scene immediately after it, Mark lashes out at his sister Devon (Jen Tullock) for not fully comprehending his pain following his wife’s death.

The interaction also serves as a little in-joke for the creation of Severance itself. Series creator Dan Erickson just happened to be working at a door factory when he conceived of the idea for the show and eventually sold it to Stiller’s Red Hour Productions. In the season 2 episode 2 episode of The Severance Podcast with Ben Stiller & Adam Scott, Erickson tells Stiller and Scott that the Dylan and Saliba interview was “verbatim the exact interview that I actually had at the door factory, word-for-word.”

“Really?” Scott asks Erickson.

“No,” he says.

Of course, like many great comedic moments on Severance, Dylan’s interview at GREAT DOORS eventually gives way to something more sinister. After Mr. Saliba asks Dylan about his previous work experience at Lumon (“They make their doors in house. It’s fucking hubris”), Dylan reveals that he was a severed employee and the vibe immediately shifts, slamming the door (*bows*) on any chance of Dylan getting hired right then and there.

On one hand, Mr. Saliba’s distrust of severed employees does make some sense. Though Dylan’s resume claims he has several years of work experience at Lumon Industries, he functionally does not. It was Dylan’s innie who worked at Lumon, not him. Dylan has no access whatsoever to the experience, knowledge, and skills gained from his time at Macrodata Refinement – so complete is the severance procedure in bifurcating a brain’s consciousness in two. On the other hand, however, it’s clear that Mr. Saliba’s souring on Dylan comes from a place of prejudice. He’s not turning Dylan down due to a a lack of compatibility, he’s doing it because severed people are icky.