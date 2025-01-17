Severance Creator on Season 2’s “Lumon Is Listening” Message

“We kind of blew up the world in season one,” Erickson says. “It’s tough to get back to arguing over over group photos, pencils, and erasers. But we also knew that baked into the soul of the show is this character-based office comedy that satirizes the weirdness of the corporate world.”

While Severance season 2 episode 1 “Hello, Ms. Cobel” doesn’t yet reveal how Lumon convinced the outtie versions of Mark, Helly, Irving, and Dylan (Zach Cherry) to get back to work, it does present how Lumon is choosing to pitch the results of the innie rebellion. Mr. Milchick (Tramell Tillman) tells Mark that, like him, Helly and Irving both successfully made contact with the outside world. He goes on to say that they’ve achieved international acclaim and become the faces of “Severance Reform,” even presenting a newspaper headline and image to prove that fact.

Mark, not quite moved by the existence of a physical newspaper (nor should he be, says this journalist occupying an increasingly digital industry), requires more evidence. More importantly: he requires his friends back. Once the MDR team is finally reunited, Mr. Milchick pulls out the final stop in a form of a Lumon orientation video. Titled “Lumon Is Listening,” the cheerful claymation clip is narrated by the Lumon building itself* and runs through all of the “bounteous reforms” that the event known as “The Macrodata Uprising” encouraged. Severed employees will now have access to tasty new snacks, hall passes (it’s unclear to where), pineapple bobbing, and a “playful mirror room.” The video even concludes with the Lumon building thanking Kier for the MDR team. And Lumon wouldn’t invoke its mighty founder Kier Eagan unless it were serious about these reforms, would it?

*Though his name doesn’t appear in the end-credits of the pre-release screeners journalists received, it sure does sound like that building is voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves. Apple TV+ didn’t return a request for confirmation (and I stupidly didn’t come to that realization before speaking with Dan Erickson and the rest of the cast) so….🤷🏻

Per Erickson, Lumon choosing to co-opt MDR’s rebellion and incorporating it into company lore was a predictable reaction to the events of season 1.

“That’s something that feels very true to how a company would respond to a whistleblower or an act of defiance like this that proved successful,” he says.