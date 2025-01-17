Severance Season 1 Recap: Mark, Helly, Dylan, and Irving’s Lumon Journey So Far

Like any good corporate orientation document, the following recap is designed to address both the broad and specific beats of the show. The first few sections will provide reminders about the series’ sci-fi concept and background lore, while the latter sections will get into the nitty-gritty plot points of the finale. That all make sense? Doesn’t matter. Let’s begin.

What Is The Severance Procedure?

Who doesn’t want to separate their home life from their work life? Well, on Severance, you can! Thanks to the innovative severance procedure developed by biotech company Lumon Industries, an individual can have a chip inserted into their brain that will bifurcate their consciousness between when they’re at work and when they’re at home. The chip works spatially so a person’s perspective will split upon entering a designated building or room. One’s work self has no knowledge of the outside world while one’s home self has no idea what they do for work. Theoretically it’s a perfect application for highly sensitive work. Employees cannot leak state or company secrets if they don’t know them.

Of course, all science fiction technology has consequences. In the case of the severance procedure, it’s the creation of two separate individuals in one body. Severed workers on the floor, dubbed “innies,” have a severe case of eternal sunshine of the spotless mind. Possessing only the vaguest sense of how the outside world works, they quite literally live to work. They “wake up” when their outie arrives to work and then never fully check out for the day. While their outie goes home, eats a meal, watches some TV, and sleeps, innies simply come right back to work the moment they leave it.

What Work is Macrodata Refinement Doing?

Severance follows four severed employees on Lumon’s own Macrodata Refinement floor: Mark S (Adam Scott), Helly R (Britt Lower), Irving B (John Turturro), and Dylan G (Zach Cherry). Note that they are given only an initial for a last name as a full last name is a right reserved for outies (Mark Scout, Helly Riggs, Irving Bailiff, Dylan George). In addition to the usual office tasks of visiting the coffee station, watching orientation videos, and taking the occasional field trips to other departments (more on that later), the majority of the MDR department’s daily work consists of sitting in front of computer terminals and “refining data.”

What that means in this context is being presented with a screen full of numbers, hovering a cursor over them, and then dragging those numbers into a folder once compelled to do so. When will they feel compelled to do so? They’ll know. As Mark S explains to Helly R: “Each category of numbers feels a certain way on sight.” In addition to being a wonderful satire of work (truly who can’t relate to staring at numbers on a computer all day until they feel something…anything) it’s clear that Lumon Industries is Up to Something with this seemingly menial task.

Of the MDR employees, Mark S, Irving B, and Dylan G have largely drank the Kool-Aid on the importance of their work. Helly R, however, acts as a sort of audience cypher to reveal how strange and discomfiting this all is. Brought to the MDR floor as its newest member in the series’ first episode, Helly refuses to get used to her life as an innie. She spends much of the season trying to devise a way off the floor into freedom and is constantly foiled along the way by her outie who continually returns to work. She even goes so far as to attempt suicide by hanging before waking up the next day back in the office.