Severance Season 2 Ending Explained: What Is Cold Harbor?

What Is Cold Harbor?

Cold Harbor was an innie created specifically for Gemma to face her inability to conceive, which was her deepest trauma. The room that triggered this consciousness was outfitted only with a single crib that she was asked to manually dismantle. As she takes it apart, the evil doctor who has been supervising her treatment marvels, “She feels nothing,” and “the barrier is holding.”

Back in episode “Chikhai Bardo,” Gemma asks this doctor what will happen to her when she enters the Cold Harbor room, and he says, “…you will see the world again, and the world will see you.” This sounds like nonsense, but then when she asks if she’ll see Mark again, he states, “Kier will take away all his pain, just like he has taken away yours.” This very much indicates that Lumon’s goal is for the severance chip to create the ability for people to sever from every discomfort in life, including their worst traumas.

In a throwaway line while Mark is completing the file, we hear Helly ask Mark what will happen to Gemma when they remove the severance chip following her completion of Cold Harbor, and Mark raises his eyebrows, indicating that this process would kill her. Lumon didn’t ever want Gemma; they wanted the information they programmed on the chip.

What Happens to Gemma?

Gemma is saved from death by none other than her husband. Well. Both the innie and outie versions of her husband help with her jailbreak, but still. As her Cold Harbor innie is dismantling the crib, Innie Mark gains access to the elevator at the end of the ominous black hallway by taking Lumon bigwig Mr. Drummond hostage with a bolt gun. As the elevator descends, Mark transitions into his outie self and a muscle reflex causes him to discharge the gun, killing Drummond in the process. Outie Mark is then able to gain access to the Cold Harbor room using his tie that’s soaked in Drummond’s blood. Sick.

Outie Mark sees Gemma for the first time in 4 years (sob!) and, despite the fact that he’s covered in blood, he gets her to come with him. They escape through the halls, changing into Ms. Casey and Innie Mark when they get to the elevator. Innie Mark brings Ms. Casey to the stairwell, where she turns back into Gemma. But Innie Mark doesn’t leave. He spies Helly, and he stays within Lumon while Gemma screams fruitlessly into the window beyond the door. It feels like she’s home free, but with all the sirens and red strobe lights activated, she’d better run fast if she wants to get away from Lumon before someone catches her.

Why Was Cobel Helping Mark?

Other than a taste for vengeance and an odd, unexplained affection for Mark, the answer here is somewhat unclear.