Adam Scott’s Best Roles: Severance, Parks and Rec, and More

While Adam Scott has had many roles over the years, he has been gaining extra attention recently from his standout performance in the Apple TV+ series Severance. The mind-bending sci-fi thriller has given Scott a chance to shine outside of the more comedic roles he’s known for. Looking back on his career thus far, Scott has given a number of incredible performances from Step Brothers to Parks and Recreation to Severance. Here are some of our favorites.

Mark Scout/Mark S. – Severance

In the Apple TV+ series Severance, Adam Scott plays Mark Scout, an employee of Lumon Industries. In an effort to help himself through the grieving process of losing his wife, Mark applies to Lumon’s severance program, a procedure that separates his consciousness during work hours into that of his “innie” Mark S. Playing what is essentially two different versions of the same person is not an easy task, especially as Mark’s work life and home life begin to overlap more and more, and yet Adam Scott continues to amaze us week after week.

Ben Wyatt – Parks and Recreation

It’s hard to imagine another actor bringing Parks and Rec’s Ben Wyatt to life better than Adam Scott. Ben has an endearing earnestness to him that makes him easy to relate to, and isn’t afraid to geek out about his interests, like claymation, accounting, and calzones. He is also deeply in love with his girlfriend and eventual wife Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) and is eager to support her and her endeavors, no matter how zany they may be.

Derek – Step Brothers

Even though Adam Scott may be great at playing endearing nerds like Ben Wyatt, he is also equally great at playing jerks. Brennan’s (Will Ferrell) brother Derek in Step Brothers is one of the most memorable jerks that Scott has played over the years, and not just because his character didn’t realize how lucky he was to be married to someone played by Kathryn Hahn. Derek is the perfect villain for a movie like this. He bullies Brennan for singing, but also insists that his own family be trained to sing “Sweet Child O’ Mine” by Guns N’ Roses a capella at a moment’s notice. He tries to act like he’s better than Brennan and Dale (John C. Reilly), and yet he can’t let go of being a teenage bully. It’s hard to stand out in a movie filled with so many top notch comedic performances, but Adam Scott does so incredibly well.