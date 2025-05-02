Sarah Michelle Gellar Quashes Buffy Reboot Leak: “Those are all fake characters”

The Disney/Hulu revival was announced as nearing a pilot order back in February, and it’s already been a long road to reach that point, Gellar confirmed. “We’ve been at this for three-and-a-half, maybe four years now,” she told Elite Daily, which tallies with Disney TV Studios Chief Eric Schrier’s recent Deadline interview, in which he explained how the reboot plan came together:

“In the case of Buffy, it stemmed out of Karey Burke and [Hulu Originals and ABC Entertainment Scripted President] Simran Sethi had always wanted to try to figure out a way to reboot that show. Our partners at Searchlight Television, who I work with as well, have a deal with Chloé Zhao. It ends up that Chloé Zhao loves Buffy, so we put them together. And out of that came the idea. Sarah Michelle Gellar has been a part of it from the get-go as well.”

Gellar has emphasised her devotion to Buffy’s legacy several times since the announcement was made public, and again via Elite Daily reassured fans that the revival won’t move ahead unless it’s “100% right and there’s 100% a reason.”

“Every pitch I heard was just like, ‘Let’s just do Buffy again.’ Why? But the passion that [Zhao] came to me with, what she wanted to do with the show and the character, and why Buffy is needed now — it was the first time where I thought, ‘OK, there’s a reason.’”

While we wait to find out just what that reason is, fans have understandable questions about how many of Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s original characters will be a part of the new show. February 2025 saw the tragic death of actor Michelle Trachtenberg, beloved for playing Buffy’s younger sister Dawn from season five to seven. Actor Nicholas Brendon, who played Scooby gang member Xander Harris throughout the original run, has undergone public struggles with addiction and criminal violence.

And on a far less serious but still relevant note, actors David Boreanaz and James Marsters, who played unageing vampire characters in the original series, have obviously aged since the Buffy TV show ended over 22 years ago. Is the world ready for a digitally Botoxed Angel and Spike?