Buffy the Vampire Slayer’s Dawn Summers Is TV’s Most Important Sister

In one of Trachtenberg’s greatest moments on Buffy, Dawn and Buffy regroup after a fight with the season’s Big Bad, and Buffy asks if Dawn is alright. Dawn asks why Buffy cares, she’s not really her sister, after all. She’s just an object that a group of monks made flesh, why should Buffy concern herself with her feelings? Who’s to say she even has them? But when Buffy takes her own blood and clasps Dawn’s bloody hand within her own, it’s clear that these two women are bound for life. Even without the Summers blood running through her veins, Buffy loves Dawn, and no amount of cosmic intervention could change that.

While Gellar is often the focal point of the scene, Trachtenberg gives such a stunning performance, even after her lines have finished. You can see as she puts up her walls, preemptively shutting Buffy out before her sister can hurt her by insisting that she’s not a person at all. Those walls slowly come down throughout Buffy’s heartfelt speech, genuine love and surprise clouding Trachtenberg’s wide, blue eyes. When Buffy finally hugs her, her face fully collapses, crying into her sister’s shoulder as she finally admits that she’s just a scared kid, facing problems and obstacles far beyond her reach.

It’s that admission that defines Dawn’s arc throughout the rest of the season, elevated by the absolutely pitch-perfect performance given in that moment. Nine episodes later, when Buffy tells Dawn that the hardest thing in this world is to live in it before she jumps to her own death to save her sister’s life, it’s that blood-tying moment that Buffy flashes back to. Of course, it’s to explain just how and why Buffy can sacrifice herself in Dawn’s place, but it’s also to remind audiences that Dawn is, truly, just a scared kid who doesn’t believe her life is worth saving, especially over Buffy’s.

Even if Dawn didn’t believe she was worth Buffy’s sacrifice at the time, Michelle Trachtenberg made us believe she was. She made us believe she was the little sister we never had, but always wanted; she made us believe in the power of teenage whims and the weight of heartache and sorrow on a soul too young to have gone through so much; she made us believe in the magnitude of both being a teenager and being a lynchpin in one of the greatest supernatural stories ever told.

As the series goes on, Dawn becomes further enmeshed in the canon, despite only appearing in the final three seasons. She becomes Spike’s (James Marsters) odd-couple friend, she becomes Tara (Amber Benson) and Willow’s (Alyson Hannigan) number one shipper before it was cool, and she becomes the narrative’s beating heart, long after Buffy herself lost some of the light that used to shine in her eyes.

Trachtenberg brought humor, heart, light, and relatability to Dawn that allowed her to become one of the series’ most iconic figures, picking up the baton from Gellar to bring grounded, teenage drama back into a series that knew its hero needed to grow up. While fans have rallied for decades behind their assertions that Dawn was “annoying” and stilted the show’s evolution, this one-dimensional take on this ultimately iconic character diminishes not only importance of the teenage aspects of Buffy to the show’s everlasting legacy, but also the incredible performance Trachtenberg delivered across 66 episodes.