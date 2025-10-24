Sarah Michelle Gellar Promises Responsible Easter Egg Usage in Buffy Reboot

Many of us likely never expected the long-rumored Buffy the Vampire Slayer reboot to see the light of day — or at least, if it did, not with any of the folks who helped make the show so beloved involved. But, they say that heroes arrive when we need them most, and it’s difficult to imagine a more perfect moment to revisit this particular character and the universe of gutsy young women and found family she inhabits. (Yes, it’s bleak out there, is what I’m saying.)

Technically titled Buffy the Vampire Slayer: New Sunnydale, the revival/reboot/quasi-sequel series — really not sure how we’re referring to this yet — will feature original Buffy Summers star Sarah Michelle Gellar, but will also purposefully move the franchise into a new era. Gellar’s historical resistance to returning to this particular role is well-documented, but there’s apparently something about the reboot’s story that’s made her a believer.

Speaking to Variety, Gellar admits she “never thought” she’d play Buffy again, but credits director and reboot EP Chloé Zhao with convincing her to take part.

“Chloe had this idea in a world and the passion with which she spoke both about her idea and the show made me realize that now more than ever we need those heroes to believe in,” Gellar said. “It’s tough times for everybody right now, and I think people feel more isolated and more alone and we live in an incredibly digital society. But ultimately, the more and more technologically connected we get, the more disconnected we’re becoming, and so found family and those true moments become more and more important.”