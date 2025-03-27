Doctor Who Series 15 Avoids an “Essential” Part of the Show, Says Russell T Davies

Rose Tyler wanted to escape her humdrum life. Martha Jones fell in love with the Doctor. Donna Noble realised that she was bigger on the inside. Amy Pond imprinted early on her Raggedy Man. Clara Oswald saved the Doctor by being everything, everywhere, all at once. Ruby Sunday had an origin mystery to solve…

Every Nu-Who companion has their reason for travelling on the TARDIS, but new companion Belinda Chandra’s is different from most: she’s there so that she can leave. The new series tagline “Get Her Home” is Belinda’s story arc. She doesn’t board the TARDIS excitedly to travel with the Doctor, but reluctantly, in order to get back to Earth. As she tells him in the series 15 trailer, she’s not one of the Doctor’s adventures.

Writing in the latest edition of Doctor Who Magazine, Davies likens new companion Belinda (whose surname was originally Finch before “Boom” guest star Varada Sethu was cast in the role) to the situation of some of the Doctor’s past pals: “It’s a play on Ian and Barbara and Tegan – the companion desperate to get home.”

“It gives Belinda something to spark up against the Doctor. She’s not in love with his life or with the TARDIS, but the whole thing works because of course she starts enjoying it. She thinks they’re wonderful, and eventually admits it. But it’s a different kind of buzz – it stretches different muscles. It’s a performance thing too. Janet Fielding did it brilliantly with Tegan.”