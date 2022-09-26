Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4 Review: Night Family

This RICK AND MORTY review contains spoilers.

Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode 4

It’s becoming clear now that taking portal guns out of the equation for season six is a device the Rick and Morty writers are using to keep episodes grounded, both literally and narratively. Rick can still fly to anywhere in the galaxy or even jump to other dimensions if he puts the work in, but the blasé days of casually portaling out of danger or to use a toilet in an idyllic environment are over (at least for the time being). So far, season premiere notwithstanding, this has resulted in episodes concentrated around one basic-ish (i.e., basic for this show, so still pretty complex) plot confined mostly to one location.

Happily, in last week’s episode, “Bethic Instinct,” and now this one, that location has been the Smith family home, which is great because Rick and Morty does some of its best work when it remembers that it’s a sitcom and works the entire family into its stories. The last two seasons often forgot to get the family involved and when they did, their characterization would either get pushed to the background in favor of more crazy sci-fi crap and/or they’d all just turn into extensions of Rick, cynical and hateful of the people around them (one example is season five’s “Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion,” which might be the quintessential low point of “hateful family does crazy sci-fi shit” plots).

As with the Beth has sex with herself episode, “Night Family” is another that gets the balance of family vitriol and affection right. They still yell and curse bitterly at each other, sure, but small moments (like Beth being happy when Rick slaps Night Jerry back to Day Jerry), remind us these people still like spending time with each other, a feeling that was nowhere to be found just one season ago. That bit of kindness extends, surprisingly, to Rick himself, who seems to actually be making an effort to just hang out and be with the family.