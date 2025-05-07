Ramy Youssef Makes His Awards Show Hosting Debut Thanks to The Studio
TV comedy multi-hyphenate Ramy Youssef has won a Golden Globe but hasn't hosted the ceremony. Seth Rogen's The Studio gives him a shot.
Befitting its status as a satire of the Hollywood studio system, Apple TV+‘s The Studio has welcomed in some major Hollywood cameos throughout its first seven episodes. From legendary directors like Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard to A-list actors like Ice Cube and Anthony Mackie, creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are reaching deep into their rolodexes to bring their star-studded vision of Continental Studios to life.
In episode 8 “The Golden Globes,” however, The Studio not only welcomes in another heavy-hitter – it gives him a pretty important job to do. As Continental Studios head Matt Remick (Rogen) deals with the latest industry-defining crisis (will Zoe Kravitz thank him in her acceptance speech after their film Open wins Best Comedy/Musical?), the Golden Globes award show carries on behind him. Hosting that Golden Globes ceremony is none other than real-life Golden Globe-winner Ramy Youssef.
When Den of Geek caught up with Youssef in April to discuss his animated comedy #1 Happy Family USA on Prime Video, we were also sure to ask about his time on The Studio.
“It was such a great experience, man. I think those guys [Seth and Evan] are geniuses, and they’re so quick on their feet. The episode was also shot by Adam Newport-Berra, who I actually worked with on The Bear. He DP’ed the episode that I did with him in Copenhagen,” Youssef says, referring to the season 2 installment of The Bear that he directed.
Seeing Youssef host a fictionalized version of the Golden Globes seems designed to trigger a deep Mandela Effect response in the viewer. While Youssef won a Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy Globe for the leading role in his Netflix series Ramy, he has not hosted the Golden Globes nor any other award show of note. Given the Poor Things performer’s multi-hyphenate experience as a writer, director, producer, and actor, that seems like a grave oversight on Hollywood’s part. Thankfully this Studio gig allows the to feel out how hosting an awards show might go.
“Seth and Evan kind of let me riff off a bunch of things that I thought I would say if I were the host of the Globes – just anything I would think of,” he says. “Then they would make it even funnier. It almost felt like being in a writers room, but it was just acting and being on set. I love the show, and I think Seth is so good in it.”
As one might expect, “The Golden Globes” ends up being a celebrity cameo bonanza. Adam Scott finally gets the award he so richly deserves, Hacks creators Paul W. Downs and Lucia Aniello add to their trophy case, and Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos teaches Matt Remick a very important lesson about contractually-obligated thank you’s. Through it all, Ramy serves as a very competent, if overwhelmed MC of the chaos at the Beverly Hilton. Perhaps he’ll have a chance to host the real thing soon.
New episodes of The Studio premiere Wednesdays on Apple TV+, culminating with the season 1 finale on May 21.