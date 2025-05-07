Ramy Youssef Makes His Awards Show Hosting Debut Thanks to The Studio

Befitting its status as a satire of the Hollywood studio system, Apple TV+‘s The Studio has welcomed in some major Hollywood cameos throughout its first seven episodes. From legendary directors like Martin Scorsese and Ron Howard to A-list actors like Ice Cube and Anthony Mackie, creators Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg are reaching deep into their rolodexes to bring their star-studded vision of Continental Studios to life.

In episode 8 “The Golden Globes,” however, The Studio not only welcomes in another heavy-hitter – it gives him a pretty important job to do. As Continental Studios head Matt Remick (Rogen) deals with the latest industry-defining crisis (will Zoe Kravitz thank him in her acceptance speech after their film Open wins Best Comedy/Musical?), the Golden Globes award show carries on behind him. Hosting that Golden Globes ceremony is none other than real-life Golden Globe-winner Ramy Youssef.

When Den of Geek caught up with Youssef in April to discuss his animated comedy #1 Happy Family USA on Prime Video, we were also sure to ask about his time on The Studio.

“It was such a great experience, man. I think those guys [Seth and Evan] are geniuses, and they’re so quick on their feet. The episode was also shot by Adam Newport-Berra, who I actually worked with on The Bear. He DP’ed the episode that I did with him in Copenhagen,” Youssef says, referring to the season 2 installment of The Bear that he directed.