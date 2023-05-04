Queen Charlotte Cast: Meet the New Characters from Netflix’s Bridgerton Spinoff
Queen Charlotte features a massive cast of characters both new to the world of Bridgerton and familiar. Here's everyone you need to know, and the actors that play them.
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a Bridgerton spinoff series that shows us how life was in the Ton during the early days of Queen Charlotte and King George’s marriage. We get to see how they meet and fall in love, how her reign leads to social change in the Ton, and how she became the strong and influential Queen that we see in Bridgerton’s first two seasons. But just because this series introduces us to younger versions of familiar characters doesn’t mean that it’s stuck in the past. Queen Charlotte also features an arc set in the “present day” Regency era of the original series that focuses on Charlotte, Lady Danbury, and Violet Bridgerton’s friendship.
Between both eras, Queen Charlotte has a massive cast full of new and familiar faces. If you want to be as up to date on the hot gossip of the ton as Lady Whistledown, here are important people you need to know, and the actors that play them.
Golda Rosheuvel is Queen Charlotte (Regency Era)
Golda Rosheuvel returns as the Queen Charlotte we know and love from Bridgerton’s Regency Era timeline for a story set between the original show’s first two seasons. We’ve seen her as the regal Queen and social leader of the ton, but now we’ll get to see how she balances these responsibilities with those of being a royal mother. Aside from Bridgerton, you may recognize Rosheuvel from Dune and Torchwood.
India Amarteifio is Young Charlotte
Young Charlotte is betrothed to the mysterious King George at only seventeen, meeting him for the first time on their wedding day. Not only does Charlotte have to give up her life in Germany, but she also has to prove herself to a palace of royals set in their ways. This headstrong young Queen is played by India Amarteifio, who has also appeared in Sex Education, Doctor Who, and The Midwich Cuckoos.
Adjoa Andoh is Lady Danbury (Regency Era)
Adjoa Andoh is also reprising her role from Bridgerton as Lady Danbury for Queen Charlotte’s Regency era timeline. Lady Danbury is “unconcerned with the rules of polite society,” and isn’t afraid to tell things as they are. As one of the ton’s most trusted social leaders, many, including the Queen, often seek out her insight. Andoh is most likely recognizable from Bridgerton, though she has also recently appeared in The Witcher and the Netflix movie Fractured.
Arsema Thomas is Young Agatha Danbury
Having been promised to Lord Danbury at age three, Young Agatha Danbury has become used to living her life for someone other than herself. But with the arrival of Charlotte and her ability to change the once divided social scene, Agatha decides to take charge of her life and find her own voice and power among the ton while becoming a “guiding light” for Charlotte. Young Agatha is played by Arsema Thomas, a relative newcomer whose other credits include the TV series One Touch and the movie Redeeming Love.
Ruth Gemmell is Lady Violet Bridgerton (Regency Era)
As the matriarch of the Bridgerton family, and therefore responsible for two successful betrothals in Bridgerton’s first two season, Lady Violet’s perspective is valuable to Charlotte who desperately wants the same for her children. Reprising her role from the original series, Ruth Gemmell is set to appear in the Regency era timeline of Queen Charlotte. Before bringing Lady Violet to life, Gemmell appeared in Penny Dreadful, Midsomer Murders, and Silent Witness.
Connie Jenkins-Greig is Young Violet Ledger
The Young Violet Ledger we meet in Queen Charlotte is an “intelligent and precocious” young lady with a “big heart.” Though still from a noble family, she is not quite the devoted Bridgerton matriarch we know today. Young Violet is played by Connie Jenkins-Greig, who has appeared in other TV series like Mr Selfridge and New Blood.
Michelle Fairley is Princess Augusta
Dowager Princess Augusta is King George’s mother and therefore determined to maintain her family’s status in the monarchy, even amidst a “changing, modernizing Britain.” Princess Augusta is played by Michelle Fairley, who you’ll likely recognize as Lady Catelyn Stark from Game of Thrones, though she has also recently appeared in Gangs of London and The White Princess.
Corey Mylchreest is Young King George
In his youth, King George is handsome and charismatic, but also a bit of a mystery. Before his betrothal to Charlotte, George used his royal position to keep his “demons” hidden, but as they grow closer, he’s forced to let her see his true self. George is played by newcomer Corey Mylchreest, who has also appeared as Adonis in The Sandman.
Hugh Sachs is Brimsley (Regency Era)
In the Regency era, we know Brimsley as Queen Charlotte’s right-hand. He’s devoted his life to serving the crown, and is always there for whatever the Queen may need. Hugh Sachs is reprising his Bridgerton role, though you may also recognize the actor from his brief appearance in Andor and the movie The Libertine.
Sam Clemmett is Young Brimsley
From the moment Young Brimsley and Charlotte meet, he’s required to stay five paces behind her at all times. At first, Charlotte finds his constant presence suffocating, but Brimsley eventually becomes a “bright spot of loyalty, companionship, and discretion” for the young monarch. Sam Clemmett plays the younger Brimsley, an actor you may recognize from the Tom Holland-starring film Cherry.
Freddie Dennis is Reynolds
Reynolds is the King’s Man, and like Brimsley does for Charlotte, Reynolds serves George with complete loyalty. Having served at George’s side for many years, he feels compelled to protect George’s secret, no matter the cost. Reynolds is played by Freddie Dennis, who you may recognize from The Nevers.
Cyril Nri is Lord Danbury
Lord Danbury is Agatha’s husband, despite being decades older than her. They have a complicated relationship, with Agatha being both repulsed by his constant desire to bed her and yet feeling a loyalty to him all the same. After living in a segregated social scene for most of his life, all Lord Danbury really wants is to feel included and accepted for who he is. Cyril Nri plays the Lord, an actor who you may recognize from his appearances in The Power, The Witches, and Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker.
Tunji Kasim is Prince Adolphus
Prince Adolphus is Charlotte’s “earnest” older brother and the ruler of their German province. He wants to support his sister, but also understands the importance of duty and status in society. The Prince is played by Tunji Kasim, who is most recognizable from his role as Ned ‘Nick’ Nickerson in The CW’s Nancy Drew TV series, though he has also appeared in Florence Foster Jenkins and The Good Liar.
Richard Cunningham is Lord Bute
Lord Bute serves as one of Princess Augusta’s royal councilors. Though he is loyal to the crown, he is also a firm traditionalist and wary of the changes Queen Charlotte could bring to the ton. Richard Cunningham plays Lord Bute, an actor you’ll likely recognize most from his role in Rogue One. Cunningham has also appeared in The Witcher and His Dark Materials.
Neil Edmond is Earl Harcourt
Earl Harcourt also serves as one of Princess Augusta’s royal councilors. Like Lord Bute, Earl Harcourt is a traditionalist and quick to speak out against changes to how things “should be.” Earl Harcourt is played by Neil Edmond, who has also appeared in Alice Through the Looking Glass and Johnny English Strikes Again.
Katie Brayben is Lady Ledger
Katie Brayben plays Lady Ledger, Violet’s mother. Despite being one of Queen Charlotte’s ladies in waiting, she is strongly against the desegregation of the ton. Before Queen Charlotte, Brayben appeared in The Wheel of Time, Doctor Who, and Luther. She also starred in the movie A Serial Killer’s Guide to Life.
Keir Charles is Lord Ledger
Keir Charles plays Lord Ledger, Violet’s kind and supportive father. You might recognize Charles from his roles in Love Actually and Shadow and Bone.
Guy Henry is Doctor Monro
After a mysterious illness befalls George, Princess Augusta is desperate to find a treatment so that her son and their family can maintain their royal status. Doctor Monro is ultimately the Doctor she chooses, despite his inhumane methods. Monro is played by Guy Henry, who is probably most recognizable from his roles in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2, and V for Vendetta, though he also appeared in Rogue One as the pre-CGI stand-in for Grand Moff Tarkin.
Peyvand Sadeghian is Coral
Peyvand Sadeghian plays Coral, Young Agatha’s loyal maid and trusted confidant. Despite their differences in station, Coral and Agatha are close friends. Sadeghian recently appeared in Prime Video’s The Power and Moon Knight.