Queen Charlotte Cast: Meet the New Characters from Netflix’s Bridgerton Spinoff

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is a Bridgerton spinoff series that shows us how life was in the Ton during the early days of Queen Charlotte and King George’s marriage. We get to see how they meet and fall in love, how her reign leads to social change in the Ton, and how she became the strong and influential Queen that we see in Bridgerton’s first two seasons. But just because this series introduces us to younger versions of familiar characters doesn’t mean that it’s stuck in the past. Queen Charlotte also features an arc set in the “present day” Regency era of the original series that focuses on Charlotte, Lady Danbury, and Violet Bridgerton’s friendship.

Between both eras, Queen Charlotte has a massive cast full of new and familiar faces. If you want to be as up to date on the hot gossip of the ton as Lady Whistledown, here are important people you need to know, and the actors that play them.

Golda Rosheuvel is Queen Charlotte (Regency Era)

Golda Rosheuvel returns as the Queen Charlotte we know and love from Bridgerton’s Regency Era timeline for a story set between the original show’s first two seasons. We’ve seen her as the regal Queen and social leader of the ton, but now we’ll get to see how she balances these responsibilities with those of being a royal mother. Aside from Bridgerton, you may recognize Rosheuvel from Dune and Torchwood.

India Amarteifio is Young Charlotte

Young Charlotte is betrothed to the mysterious King George at only seventeen, meeting him for the first time on their wedding day. Not only does Charlotte have to give up her life in Germany, but she also has to prove herself to a palace of royals set in their ways. This headstrong young Queen is played by India Amarteifio, who has also appeared in Sex Education, Doctor Who, and The Midwich Cuckoos.