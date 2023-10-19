The New Quantum Leap Just Contradicted One of Sam Beckett’s Strangest Adventures

So yes, aliens are real in the Quantum Leap universe.

Which makes watching the latest episode of the new Quantum Leap, season 2 episode 3 “Closure Encounters,” an odd experience. The episode details Ben’s (Raymond Lee) leap into a government agent in 1949 investigating unexplained extraterrestrial activity. Right from the start Ben disproves an alien sighting and doesn’t put much stock in extraterrestrials. Back at the Project, Ian (Mason Alexander Park) believes in aliens and hopes that this mission will confirm their existence.

Sadly for Ian their wishes don’t come true, Ben exposes that what people thought were aliens was simply a Bell 47 helicopter, a Zero Point jet, and some night vision goggles. There’s no ambiguity here, no little wink to the audience that maybe aliens could still be out there. Ben proves it beyond a shadow of a doubt. Aliens aren’t real.

This is a massive contradiction to “Star Light, Star Bright.” Why was Ian so focused on the possibility of aliens existing when there’s information in the Project files that prove it? Why didn’t Ben or Addison (Caitlin Bassett) even entertain the notion that real aliens could be at play here? It’s hard to say, unless that part of the original Project Quantum Leap was classified and no one at the new Project had access to it.

A more fringe theory that could explain this discrepancy is one that demands a closer reading of “Star Light, Star Bright.” In that episode, Sam made a connection that the alien spaceship visited Earth once every 47.5 months, seemingly beginning in 1955. If that was the first time the alien ship visited Earth then the date of 1949 in “Closure Encounters” would mean that ship hadn’t come to Earth yet. Even if it had and no one reported it, that would mean the ship would have previously visited Earth in 1951 and 1947, missing 1949 by a wide margin.

This theory still means you need to headcanon a reason why Ian or anyone else at the new Project Quantum Leap doesn’t mention the events of “Star Light, Star Bright” but it does provide one key thing. The aliens from “Star Light, Star Bright,” even if they had been visiting Earth before 1955, could not have shown up in 1949. Thus none of the characters mentioning them at least makes a little more sense.