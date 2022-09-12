Quantum Leap: The 8 Episodes To Watch Before The New Series

On March 26, 1989, the science-fiction TV series Quantum Leap debuted on NBC. For five years the show ran as a sort of Trojan horse amidst sci-fi shows of the time. While the show was billed as a time travel series following Sam Beckett “leaping” into other peoples lives to “put right what once went wrong,” the series functioned more as a dramatic anthology. Each week Sam would leap in and, besides his hologram guide Al (played by Dean Stockwell), the show rarely showcased its science fiction elements. Sam would just be living in the past, trying to make life better for those he met along the way.



But that’s all about to change. Quantum Leap is returning to NBC, but not as a reboot! Instead it’s a sequel following a new leaper, Ben Song (Raymond Lee), that will feature many more scenes and plot lines set in the “future” with a team at Project Quantum Leap struggling to retrieve him.



This new status quo for the franchise isn’t a complete left turn but does draw on the lore that was lightly sprinkled through the original series. With that in mind, we’ve put together this guide to the episodes that look to have the most impact on the new series and may give a glimpse into what Quantum Leap fans can expect. (A great way to watch the series is on the blu-ray set, which we reviewed here.)

Season 1 Episodes 1-2: Genesis

Where it all began. This movie length opener lays out everything you need to know about the basics of how Quantum Leap works, both the show itself and the actual in universe “Quantum Leaping.” Basically, Sam “leaps” into another person in the past. We as the audience see Sam but all the other characters in the past see him as whoever he’s leapt into, confirmed in the famous mirror shot where Sam would see the person he’s leapt into that most episodes would have.

We’re also introduced to the hologram Al, who’s locked into Sam’s brainwaves and (more or less) broadcasts himself from the future to help Sam. ‘Genesis’ sets up the show really well, giving us an idea of how a typical episode will go while slowly giving out the more complicated sci-fi trappings. Some things will never make sense about the actual process of leaping (what if Sam is taller than the person he leaps into???) but “Genesis” wisely knows to keep all the technical stuff on the back burner and instead get us to love Sam and Al.



Season 3 Episode 2: The Leap Home Part 2 (Vietnam)

You’d think there would have been more “lore” episodes between the first and third seasons but again, Quantum Leap really tried to keep things grounded. This episode is no exception, the biggest hook being that Sam has leaped into the Vietnam war and his brothers unit. It had previously been established that Sam’s brother had died in the war so this was a chance for Sam to save his life, rewriting his personal history. It’s one of the shows standout dramatic entries that proves learning about Sam and his family was often more engaging than the sci-fi trappings.



The reason this is on the list is because it introduces someone who is set to be a main character in the new series. Sam leaps into Herbert “Magic” Williams, an officer serving with Sam’s brother who has a “sixth sense” and has saved him from danger in the past. In the new series the character will be portrayed by Ernie Hudson, who is said to be the head of Project Quantum Leap in the future. It’ll be fascinating to see how the new series addresses Magic being a previous leapee, something the original show never explored in-depth. Does Magic remember the leap? How did it impact his life? Why is he now running the Project?