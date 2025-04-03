Pulse Ending Explained: Who Is the New Chief Resident?

The ER at Kennedy was slammed, but Xander still tried to help a longtime patient of his, Julio, who came in for a paracentesis. Because he had recently started college, he was overdue for the procedure, which was usually done through his GI doctor. Julio and his mother plead with Xander to relieve the internal pressure he’s feeling, Xander agrees, and tries to hide it from his supervisor, Dr. Broussard. When she catches him, she insists he try to finish the procedure as soon as he can to free up the bed for more emergent patients. He asks for an ultrasound, both of which are currently in use, and she insists that under her supervision he can do this basic procedure without one, even though he’s never done it before. He completes the procedure and discharges Julio, but later that night Julio returns.

His mother is distraught, bringing him to the ER in a panic, saying he collapsed as soon as they got home. Xander rushes to treat him, coming to the conclusion that he did the procedure wrong and Julio bled out into his abdomen. Julio crashes, and despite Xander and the staff’s best efforts, they aren’t able to revive him. Xander’s parents swept this under the rug, partially to protect his career, but mostly to not ruin theirs.

At the end of the episode, Danny promises Xander that despite not getting Chief, she’s not going to reveal what he told her to anyone. Xander tells her that doesn’t matter because he decided to go to Maguire’s hospital board to tell them everything. He doesn’t want that mistake hanging over his head anymore, even if that means getting sued or losing his medical license.

Does Danny Get Fired From Maguire?

After shoving a belligerent patient, Danny is told by Dr. Cruz that she’s on thin ice with the hospital. Dr. Cruz is being strongly encouraged by higher ups to let Danny go if she wants to keep control of surgery and the ER. Danny does her best to keep her head down and do her job, which soon includes treating the very man who was threatening her. Danny helps to save him, his wife, and his child, whom he injured by speeding across train tracks, despite the fact that he continues to badger her and almost refuses care entirely.

Seeing how compassionate Danny is, even with patients who don’t necessarily deserve it, Dr. Cruz stands strong in her decision to keep Danny on, and even tells Danny that she’s her choice for Chief Resident.

Does Camila Leave Maguire?

Sophie is surprised to learn that Camila has put in a request to leave Maguire and transfer to another hospital for her next rotation. Camila tells Sophie that it’s because she can’t stand the way that Tom treats her and doesn’t want to suffer the same fate as a surgical intern. This inspires Sophie to finally stand up for herself against Tom, a conversation that Camila happens to overhear.