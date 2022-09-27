Making Dreams a Reality: Previsualising The Sandman

You can also see this in the House of Secrets and Mysteries, where Cain and Abel live in one of Morpheus’s domains. The location was filmed at Scotney Castle down in Tunbridge Wells, but where the series shows one house for each of the brothers, in reality only one of those houses exists.

“The other house had to be filled in in CG,” Coglan says. “We did a lot of big turnarounds of the environment with the new house in situ. From there, we made the decisions on how close the houses should be and what shape the other house should be. The process was a combination of the art department and going back to the original comics as well. You almost don’t need an art department when you’ve got something that’s so rich and visual.”

With the timescale The Sandman production was operating on, previs had to be applied judiciously and efficiently to get the best results.

“A lot of our sequences were the VFX supervisor saying to us, ‘Look, what does this look like if we put the camera here and we look that way?’” Coglan recalls. “Normally, in traditional previs, we would do an entire sequence. Due to time constraints, we ended up doing 50-something sequences on a series that was ten hours long, whereas normally we would be doing a two-hour film and maybe only four or five sequences. We had to focus on what exactly the directors and the VFX supervisor wanted.”

For their role in the project, Coglan and Proof Inc had a great deal of trust placed in them by the production.

“The VFX supervisor, Ian Markiewicz, really, really trusted the Proof team to come up with things that just felt right for the series,” Coglan says. “One of the reasons I think we got the job was for the fact that I was so familiar with the property. We were given a lot of freedom on this show, more than any other show that I think I’ve ever worked on, which was fantastic.”