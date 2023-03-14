Star Trek: Picard Actor Promises Surprising Season 3 Fangirl Moment

This post contains spoilers for Star Trek: Picard.

From episode one of Star Trek: Picard‘s third season, Captain Liam Shaw has reveled in playing the spoilsport. The series’ third season has been a reunion of sorts, bringing Jean-Luc Picard back into the orbit of his former crewmates, including Will Riker, Beverly Crusher, and Worf. But immediately after Shaw met Picard and Riker, the Captain began dismissing the duo and their beloved adventures.

Despite his deep disdain for our heroes, Shaw has quickly become a fan favorite, with many hoping that the character’s adventures will continue beyond the third, and currently intended final, season of Picard. Much of that popularity can be attributed to Shaw’s actor Todd Stashwick, who brings a real humanity to a potentially unlikable character.

But while Shaw has been a cool customer to our heroes thus far, Stashwick assures fans that it won’t always be that way. “I loved the fact that this guy is not impressed with the legends,” Stashwick told Collider. “He does not see them as having high status over him, except for one character he does.” Stashwick does not name the character, saying only that the character is from Star Trek: The Next Generation. When Shaw meets the character, “his heart [goes] pitter-patter,” promised Stashwick. “There’s a lovely little moment to the point where Seven and Picard have to look at each other because I am just fangirling over one of the other characters.”