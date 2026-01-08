Peter Capaldi Says Doctor Who Has Become a Victim of Its Own Success

It’s not exactly a secret that Doctor Who isn’t doing so hot right now. On the plus side, the show will officially return for a Christmas special later this year. But the franchise’s much-vaunted production deal with Disney has collapsed, the show doesn’t actually have a current Doctor at the moment, and pretty much everyone hated the season 15 finale that saw Billie Piper return to the TARDIS in an undisclosed role that no one understands. It’s hard out here for a Whovian, and it’s unclear what the best path forward is for the show as it heads into its next era. But a former Doctor has some suggestions.

Peter Capaldi starred as the franchise’s Twelfth Doctor from 2013 to 2017 and is no stranger to the endless debate surrounding the show’s quality. (Just compare the reviews of his first season in the TARDIS to his final one.) But he’s also a lifelong Who fan, and seems convinced that the series’ current woes are related to the fact that the show’s international success has changed both its scope and the expectations surrounding its performance.

“The show became very, very big. And it was never like that when I loved it. So it became a different thing,” Capaldi said during an appearance on the Half the Picture podcast. “I think the responsibilities of playing the part became more. There were more of them.”

The actor pointed out that in the modern reboot era, the show has transitioned from a more niche U.K. sci-fi property into a global brand, which has shifted expectations for everyone involved with the show.