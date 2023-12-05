How Percy Jackson and the Olympians Created an Unusual Minotaur

“What was fun from a creature design standpoint was it had to operate as a quadruped and a biped,” White says. “Erik came to us with that from the beginning. When you look at nature, there are not a lot of good references for creatures that are just as nimble on four legs as two legs. So that was a big part of the iterative design process.”

The minotaur also had to tread a fine line. It is a terrifying monster, but it is also a guy with a cow’s head. It had to appeal to an audience of children and adults.

“The guys were keen that it not be too scary,” Henry emphasizes. “Jon [Steinberg] and [Production Designer] Dan [Hennah] always said there has to be a little teddy bear in it. If it’s just this snarling, menacing beast, that would scare kids into turning it [the show] off. If you make it too doe-eyed, the adults watching it with their kids tune out.”

To achieve that balance, one of the core references for the design team was the Brahma breed of bull, which has long ears that hang down and make them appear a bit more silly than menacing. Sometimes, they leaned even further into that silliness, however.

“We even have a moment where Percy jumps on the minotaur and uses the elastic band of its underpants to help him gain purchase,” Henry laughs. “Little moments like that help take the edge off that tension in the middle of the battle.”

Mixing Fantasy and Reality

Perhaps the funniest thing about those underpants is that they exist; costume designer Tish Monaghan made them for filming. While the minotaur you see in Percy Jackson and The Olympians is fully rendered from CGI, a lot of physical parts of the beast were created for filming.