Percy Jackson’s New Trailer Points To A More Faithful Adaptation Than Ever Before

The Original Adaptations

The first adaptations made a valid attempt at taking the spiralling series from the page to the screen. But it’s fair to say that there was a lot to pack into a short run time, considering how sprawling the saga would soon become and the need to leave nothing out. It was going to be a challenge for anyone to get it right, but the movies made a few fundamental mistakes and got a couple of elements spot on.

The casting of Logan Lerman, Alexandra Daddario, and Brandon T. Jackson as the three leads was absolutely inspired, with the wider cast full of major talents like Sean Bean, Rosario Dawson, Pierce Brosnan, and Stanley Tucci. The interpretation of Camp Half-Blood in the initial release didn’t fully take the visuals of the novels though, instead attempting its own interpretation of the location. Fans were disappointed, but the sequel made significant moves to try and craft a more familiar variation of the Camp.

What’s more, the movies didn’t shy away from some of the major plot points of the books. Percy’s battle with Medusa, the hunt for the Golden Fleece and even the prophecy that drives the narrative were all included, alongside plenty of other whimsical sequences. However, the plot points were rushed, with Sea of Monsters actually boasting moments from the third novel, attempting to wrap up the franchise in just two movies. By the time the credits had rolled, the Titan threat had already been defeated with audiences left unsatisfied with what could have been a far larger saga.

Lessons To Learn

There are plenty of lessons to be learned from how the movie adaptations turned out. Casting is important and while the actors in question were perfect in their roles, they were simply too old at the beginning of the process. The series works as a coming-of-age drama, with the action unfolding as the character and indeed performer ages, much in the same way as Harry Potter.

Fans have formed a genuine connection with Camp Half-Blood too and to see it essentially butchered in its first outing wasn’t exactly thrilling. What’s more, wrapping up the plot of a five-book series, so that it ends after just two movies wasn’t the best idea. A clear plan should be in place for how the ongoing series will evolve, so that the narrative gets a good amount of time to breathe and supporting characters have their chance to shine.

News Of The TV Show

Tackling this franchise once again was always going to be an ambitious project, but Disney seems willing to take on the challenge. News that the TV show that would be heading to the streaming service was the first indication that the entertainment company knew what they were doing. The fact is, the novels work far better in this serialized format, giving the fantasy piece enough room to adapt all the smallest details of the novels. The characters who make up the camp, what life is like in this odd academy and all the minor battles that Percy and his friends experience; the kinds of moments that had to be rushed in a movie.