Peep Show’s Best Episodes Ranked From Merely Great to Legendary

There’s much to enjoy in this seasonal offering, but perhaps the surprise highlight is learning of the child-like glee with which Jeremy greets Christmas. Not only does he leap into it with innocence and wonder, but he proves himself incredibly thoughtful and generous into the bargain. Your heart breaks for him when you see the gifts he’s gotten Mark versus the ironic handful he gets in return. Mark, however, refuses to feel guilty about it. “That’s not fair. That’s just aggressive generosity designed to make me feel bad.”

Your heart aches again when Jeremy learns that Mark’s family routinely use his name as an adjective to describe acts of stupidity and incompetence. When their laughter is interrupted by the ringing of the doorbell Jez storms off to answer it with a parting shot of: “I’ll go see who that is. Let’s hope I don’t Jezz it, or do a big Mark in my pants.”

But the jewel in this episode’s crown is the twisted dynamics of Mark’s family, from his spoiled, hyper-sexualised sister, keen to rekindle things with Jeremy, to his equally but more covertly hyper-sexualised mum (“My mother is giving me socks depicting a sexual position I have never even attempted. How little she knows me.”), to his bitter, jeering father, who gets his comeuppance in the end when Mark finally stands up for Dobby, and proceeds to feed his Christmas dinner through the lousy second-hand shredder his father gave him as a present.

4. St Hospitals (Series 7, Episode 1)

HANS “But if you’re tripping and you’re having a baby, it’s like ‘Fuck!’, you know? You see a little guy come out of there, what’s gonna happen next? Frogs out of her arsehole? Milk out of her ears? Anything’s possible.”

Miracles happen in hospital. Mark discovers this when he wanders into a room only to find Jeremy reading a magazine out loud to a coma victim with seemingly no motivation except kindness. Mark is both awed and alarmed, as though he’d just walked in on a dog performing brain surgery on a human patient. When a beautiful woman enters the room behind him and starts thanking Jeremy in familiar tones the realisation hits Mark like a solid beam of sunshine. “I’m actually quite relieved it’s a filthy, duplicitous ploy,” he smiles, as the universe rights itself again. As Jeremy frames it to himself: “Right now I’m supporting man in a weepy, when I want to be leading man in a porno.”

Mark’s impending fatherhood is the reason both men are at the hospital. As Sophie prepares to endure a hard labour, Mark tries to greet his new role with an air of maturity and decorum, putting his old ways of running from responsibility behind him. And, of course, he fails miserably. At the first opportunity he flees the hospital, orders himself a delicious takeaway, and takes a long trip to the arcade to play video games. Fortunately, he’s back in just enough time to welcome the next generation of Corrigan to the world. A changed man. Finally free of his petty obsessions and neuroses.