Peanuts’ Franklin Special Is Worth the 50-Year Wait

His first appearance started with Charlie Brown at the beach looking for a beach ball and Franklin returning it to him. The two start chatting about their backgrounds, with Franklin revealing how his father currently serves in the Vietnam War and Charlie Brown discussing how his dad’s a barber who also served in a war but can’t recall which one.

Welcome Home Franklin stays faithful to Franklin’s comic roots with the boys meeting at the beach, but this time from Franklin’s perspective. Through the soapbox derby arc, which furthers Charlie Brown and Franklin’s friendship, he shares his interests and family history with his favorite musicians, James Brown, Stevie Wonder, and John Coltrane (taste, my brother!) and his family lineage ties back to the Negro Leagues.

After Schulz integrated Franklin into his team, he maintained a down-to-earth and neutral demeanor instead of the distinctive ensemble because he didn’t want to stir any controversy. In a 1988 interview with Michael Barrier, Schulz acknowledged, “But I’ve never done much with Franklin because I don’t do race things. I’m not an expert on race. I don’t know what it’s like to grow up as a little black boy, and I don’t think you should draw things unless you really understand them, unless you’re just out to stir things up or to try to teach people different things.”

He also shared how the most significant backlash he received from Franklin came from newspaper editors, particularly in the American South, for they didn’t like to see Franklin playing with the other children. Schulz recalled how an editor complained over Franklin sitting in the same row of school desks with Peppermint Patty and said, “We have enough trouble here in the South without you showing the kids together in school.”

Larry Rutman, the then-president of United Feature Syndicate, and Schulz had a call over Franklin and asked if he could change it. After hours on the phone, Schulz pulled the greatest flex of an ultimatum, saying, “Well, Larry, let’s put it this way: Either you print it just the way I draw it, or I quit. How’s that?” King Schulz Only!

Throughout the years, Franklin made his way to the screen, appearing in many Peanuts specials and movies, starting with the feature film Snoopy Come Home (well, it was silent then) but then had a speaking one in There’s No Time for Love, Charlie Brown. One of his most infamous appearances was A Charlie’s Brown Thanksgiving, where he was animated to sit alone on the opposite side of Charlie Brown, Peppermint Patty, Linus, Sally, and Marcie. I don’t assume that Franklin’s lone spot was intentional, considering that his inception challenged segregation. And that’s where Welcome Home Franklin rights that wrong by having Linus invite him to sit amongst him and his pals at a pizza parlor, updating the infamous shot that stirred controversy for fifty years.