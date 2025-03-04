Paradise Ending Explained: Who Killed Wildcat and What’s Next for Season 2?

Who Killed Wildcat?

The first episode of Paradise sets the tone of the series: a murder mystery with an end-of-the-world twist. President Bradford is found murdered in his bedroom by his number one secret service agent, Xavier Collins, who breaks protocol to investigate the crime scene on his own before making an official report. The premiere episode carries on, leaving viewers with the impression that we’re experiencing the United States as we know it, but the final minutes offer a major shake-up. This society exists after an apocalyptic event and the people who live in this idyllic town are actually beneath a protective dome, surviving after the end of the world.

Not only is the town a glorified fallout shelter, but the people within it are not always what they seem. Sinatra (Julianne Nicholson), the world’s richest self-made woman who helped build the dome, becomes a prime suspect, as her cutthroat motives for maintaining order become apparent. There’s also the president’s mistress Nicole Robinson (Krys Marshall), a high-ranking secret service official who often seems suspicious, and Agent Billy Pace (Jon Beavers), who has his own share of secrets and a shady past to contend with. In fact, Xavier struggles to trust everyone through the course of the series, and viewers are given a glimpse into the suspicious behaviors of Xavier’s own daughter, Presley Collins (Aliyah Mastin), leaving even the kids under the dome looking like murder suspects at times.

But the twists and turns of the murder of the president come to an end in episode 8, when it becomes clear who killed Wildcat. Turns out, the president was murdered by the librarian beneath the dome, Trent (Ian Merrigan), who isn’t actually supposed to be in the society at all. In the final Paradise season 1 episode, we learn Trent was among a set of construction workers who helped build the structure, but was dismissed from his position once he found out the construction area was toxic and making workers sick. This led Trent down a path of conspiracy theories and attempts to alert others of the presence of the dome, which would eventually house just 25,000 people at the end of the world. Also of note? There’s a flashback to the assassination attempt on Wildcat’s life where Xavier took a bullet for the president in episode 1, and it’s revealed in the season finale that the shooter was Trent, who at the time was trying to stop the construction.

When the predicted events of world devastation began, Trent murdered a couple who’d been chosen to enter the dome, stole their paperwork, and assumed the man’s identity — a librarian chosen to maintain the books and other media resources after the end of the world. Trent murdered Wildcat after realizing he’d become complacent and happy beneath the dome, wanting to exact revenge against the person he blamed for picking and choosing who’d get to survive the end of the world at the expense of everyone else.

Did the ‘World’s All-Time Greatest Cheese Fries’ Help Identify the Murderer?

Among the most intriguing characters in Paradise is Dr. Gabriela Torabi (Sarah Shahi), a therapist we learn was Sinatra’s grief counselor before the world’s end, who was recruited to help design the happiest, most liveable post-apocalyptic society possible. Gabriela also helped choose the 25,000 people who’d be allowed to enter the dome, and she becomes a love interest for Xavier, whose wife did not make it to safety due to planes being grounded when the devastation began, early on in the series. In episode 3, we learn all about Gabriela’s involvement, and how she created everything from thriving marketplaces for shopping to outdoor spaces with simulated cricket chirping to keep everyone happy.

As it turns out, one of Gabriela’s seemingly silliest creations helped identify Cal’s murderer. In episode 3, she tells Xavier she designed the diner beneath the dome, right down to its “world’s all-time greatest cheese fries,” which she later takes him to try. Since foods beneath the dome needed to be shelf-stable, eliminating fresh items like dairy or meat, these cheese fries are smothered in cashew-nut cheese. Early on, we learn that Gabriela has bonded with a waitress at the diner, Maggie Davis (Michelle Meredith), and the pair often shares a plate of cheese fries when she stops in.