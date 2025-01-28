Alien: Earth’s Synopsis Already Has a Callback to James Cameron’s Aliens

Most of the first teaser for the FX series Alien: Earth feels pretty familiar to anyone who has seen an Alien movie before. Set to the sounds of the warning klaxon used so effectively in the trailer for the 1978 original, we watch a facehugger scramble through a ship, with internal designs not dissimilar to the USCSS Nostromo. However, in the final seconds of the teaser, we see that the ship is crashing and we see where it will land: Earth.

The impact of that reveal is certainly lessened by the fact that the show is called Alien: Earth. However, that shouldn’t distract from the fact that the entire concept is pretty radical. After all, no movie has yet brought the Xenomorphs to Earth, despite numerous teases. Furthermore, the series comes from Noah Hawley, the showrunner of highly idiosyncratic shows Legion and Fargo, both of which took surprising artistic license with well-known properties.

Given these bold facts, some fans might be feeling a little concerned about Alien: Earth and the direction it could take. That said, they may find some comfort in the official synopsis of the series that accompanies the trailer. “When a mysterious space vessel crash-lands on Earth, a young woman (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat in FX’s highly anticipated TV series Alien: Earth from creator Noah Hawley,” reads the description.

There’s a lot of well-worn stuff in that description. We’ve got a small group, a surprising accident, and a larger threat. That could apply to every mainline Alien movie and even Prometheus. However, there is one aspect that refers to just one Alien movie, arguably the most popular: tactical soldiers.