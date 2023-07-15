Outlander: Who’s Watching Bree and Roger?

Meanwhile, Roger has noticed some strange things happening at the Lallybroch estate. The children have also encountered rare occurrences around the house, which Roger has thus far brushed off as fibs. In the current episode, Roger still isn’t sold on the concept of “fairies” around the house (as Mandy tells it) but he does now think a stranger has indeed been on the property. He finds litter on the side of the driveway while he is chatting with Jem, and the children scream and yell when they see someone hanging around Lallybroch outside in the dark through the window. Roger investigates, but he doesn’t uncover the culprit.

So, who is stalking Roger and Bree at Lallybroch? There are some spoilery answers in the book that Outlander season seven is based on, “An Echo in the Bone,” which does follow the same basic plot of the season to date, with only minor changes to Diana Gabaldon’s original story. But before we get fully into it, it’s important to remember that only Bree and Roger’s son JEM knows the location of the gold that Jamie buried before leaving Fraser’s Ridge!

In “An Echo in the Bone”, it is William Buccleigh, Roger’s Scottish ancestor, who is lurking at Lallybroch. If you’re straining to remember William, he was the one who caused Roger to be wrongfully hanged after the Battle of Alamance in that unforgettable episode in season five. We find out that William has managed to accidentally travel through the stones to 1980, but he doesn’t seem to be a threat to the family in these circumstances. All he wants is to return to the past.

Now, if that’s all you wanted to know, stop reading here, as there are further book spoilers to come in the next paragraph, and therefore potential season seven spoilers!

Still reading? Alright. While Roger and Bree are figuring out what to do with William, Bree’s co-worker Rob Cameron kidnaps Jem to try and find out where the gold is hidden and claim it for himself. Roger and Bree think he has taken Jem into the past using the stones, so Roger and William travel back to the past to try and rescue him, however, Rob did not travel back in time, and has simply locked Jem underground in the dam, just as he did with Bree on her first day.