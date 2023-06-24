Outlander’s Latest Shocking Ending Teases Jamie and Claire’s Deadly Future

While in Wilmington, Brianna runs into Lord John Grey and William Ransom. William is waiting for his British army assignment and Lord John tagged along to take care of business. Brianna meets William then tells them she’s on her way to Boston. Once William leaves, she asks Lord John if the truth of his parentage will ever be revealed and he tells her no, because of the risk of his position in society. Bree feels differently because developing a relationship with Jamie didn’t mean she forgot about Frank. Lord John fails to persuade Jamie to join the British Army but he gives him the last gemstone needed for the stones.

Brianna and Roger prep for the journey back to the future by saying their goodbyes to everyone on the Ridge. Jamie and Claire take them to the stones at Okeracoke where Wendigo Donner failed to return. The Mackenzies touch the stones then see an airplane overhead which means they made it back to the 1970’s.

Jamie and Claire return to the Ridge and try to make new happy memories with Ian and the other residents. Lizzie Beardsley has given birth to a little boy, Rodney. Unfortunately, their peaceful life is disrupted by the return of Wendigo Donner. Donner is angry about Roger’s refusal of direct assistance and demands a gemstone to help him travel back. Claire and Jaime say no, and he responds by setting the big house on fire. The ether in the surgery catches fire and results in a massive explosion. The episode ends with the chaos of the fire and explosion.

In terms of wrapping up the Christie saga, the cold open was extremely uncomfortable to watch, especially the flashbacks to Alan and Marva in bed. However, it is possible non-readers did not pick up on some of the subtle hints in Alan’s behavior last season. In addition, it makes clear that Tom was definitely sacrificing himself because he believed what happened was partially his fault. Ian shot Alan to defend Claire from harm, but it’s also a karmic reminder that he was the only one last season who wanted to take responsibility for Malva’s baby. Claire’s guilt reminds the viewers that while she is a healer, she can’t undo years of psychological damage and abuse.

It’s not a stretch to say this is the best episode yet for fans of Brianna and Roger. While they are faced with a huge decision to make regarding their family, the Mackenzies are united and their situation will win sympathy from even the most hardened of critics. Sophie Skelton and Richard Rankin are incredibly convincing playing worried parents.

Jamie and Claire attending Mandy’s birth may not seem like a big deal for show-only viewers, but their lack of attendance at Jemmy’s birth was seen by novel fans as a missed opportunity to show the bond between the Mackenzies and the Frasiers. This episode makes up for that with the birth scene as well as afterward, showing Claire and Jamie bonding with their new granddaughter. These moments make the reveal of Mandy’s heart condition more heartbreaking.