How the Cast of Outlander Are Bringing the American Revolutionary War to Life in Season 7

“Portraying the Revolutionary War was actually a really exciting thing to do,” Davis explains. “We have several battles this season, we filmed each of the battles from character perspectives, and by doing so, it personalized it, it made it more manageable to wrap our heads around. And also just to me, grounded each of the battles. It wasn’t just a battle for a battle’s sake. It actually meant something to our characters, and I think that provides a really interesting perspective and an updated history lesson in some ways. We all know about these battles. We’ve heard about a lot of them. But to put them in the context of the show in a creative way, it makes this season more grounded, realistic, and more timely.”

Season 7’s visual landscape is more than the grass of the battlefields. Scotland also returns as a key location and character in the plot. ‘It’s always nice to go back to Scotland because we’re actually filming there,” Davis says. “The challenge is always filming North Carolina or anywhere else, and we had to go to a few other places this year. Liverpool was one of the places we went to pull off Wilmington as we lost our original Wilmington location fairly early on in the season. Our production department and our visual effects team find different ways, creative ways to pull this off, and I’m constantly amazed.”

The first two episodes of Season 7 are fully aware that there is some unfinished business from the previous season. Claire is still in jail in Wilmington waiting for her day in court to prove that she did not kill Malva. Davis decided for ease of production reasons that the reveal of who killed Malva, plus the reveal of key pieces of both Tom and Alan Christies’ backstories, would not entirely reflect the books but retain key themes while adding visuals for events off page.

“We tried to stay as close to the book as possible. We kept all the parts, I think for me as a fan, are the essential Tom Christie moments. I love, love, love the Tom Christie and Claire scenes. God, I could watch [Caitriona Balfe and Mark Lewis Jones] all day,” Davis says “In the books, Alan talks about his relationship with Malva but you don’t actually see it described. We wanted to show it on screen because that storyline originally was supposed to be completed in Season 6. We wanted to remind the audience what had happened because we’ve been away from that story for quite a bit. I don’t know if we would’ve done that had we filmed Alan and Malva in Season Six and left it there.”

Jamie and Claire are not the only ones faced with hard times. Roger and Brianna have a difficult choice to make to keep their family safe and healthy. “It’s very much something that happens to them as a couple and as a family that is the catalyst for this entire season,” Rankin says. “It’s the reason all the storylines branch off and it really sets the season off with a bang.”

Fans will definitely see the Mackenzies’ story this season as the natural result of building upon the past. “Roger and Brianna had a slow introduction to the show, in that the audience didn’t really get to love the characters before you were able to hate them,” Skelton says. “Now, you just actually get to see these really cool humans that they’ve become and what a great team they are. I think people will be a lot more invested in the characters this season.”