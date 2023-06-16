Outlander Season 7 Just Solved a Big Season 6 Mystery

God Helps Those Who Help Themselves

While Claire is still in custody, Bree follows Roger to his ministerial training assignment. The Reverend in charge wants Roger to assist the soldiers and prisoners of war by offering spiritual guidance and prayers. One of the soldiers tells Roger they need weapons, not the Bible. A prisoner of war asks Roger for advice on the battlefield and he replies by quoting Muhammad Ali’s famous adage about floating like a butterfly and stinging like a bee. Unfortunately for Roger, one of the men in this group is time traveler Wendigo Donner, who immediately recognizes the origin of the phrase.

The mystery of the whistling prisoner who Claire heard in the prison back in Season 6 is finally solved! It was Donner, who had attempted to leave the 18th century because his mission to rally the natives to rise up against the white imperialists ended in disaster. While he could hear the stones, Donner could not successfully pass through. Roger says that you have to focus your mind on a destination but doesn’t know all the details about how exactly the stones work.

Roger hears his story but he’s not sure about how he can help. Roger tells Bree about his encounter with Donner, and she’s firmly opposed to Roger helping him. She rightfully holds a grudge about Donner failing to stop Claire from getting raped and kidnapped in Season 5. Roger argues that it’s probable Donner froze out of fear and was threatened by the men. He recalls an incident where Stephen Bonnet threw a helpless infant overboard his ship. Bree believes Roger is going to help Donner, despite her rejections, and walks away from him.

Later on, Roger finds Bree to tell her he’s decided he’s not going to assist Donner in his escape plans. He says he’s going to pray for him to help himself get out of the situation. This way he’s fulfilling his ministerial mission without bias and also considering Brianna’s feelings.

The Prison Ship

The soldiers row Claire out to a boat positioned in the waters off the Wilmington coastline. The ship is Governor Martin’s hideout from angry North Carolinians. Claire’s patient onboard is Mrs. Martin, his wife. Mrs. Martin is pregnant and is suffering from vomiting and sweating. Claire tells her ginger tea for nausea. During Claire’s exam, Mrs. Martin asks her about the rumors of witchcraft and killing Malva’s unborn child. Claire reassures her that she is innocent and the lies are the exact opposite of the Hippocratic Oath she swore. Mrs. Martin is nervous about this pregnancy because she lost 3 children to miscarriage or illness. Claire also reassures her that she’s also suffered a miscarriage. The governor rejects Claire’s request to sail back to Wilmington to pick up more medical supplies. The British lost Fort Johnston which means they are in danger of losing control of the colonial government entirely. He orders her to stay on the ship until Mrs. Martin gives birth, but does send soldiers with Claire’s supply list.

Back on shore, Claire’s letter is delivered to Tom Christie who starts to gather the requested materials. Jamie then finds Tom and asks him about Claire’s location as the jail was ruled out. He gives Jamie Claire’s letter, which reveals the location of the ship. The next morning Jamie rows out to meet the governor. Governor Martin rejects Jamie’s proposal to release Claire on bond, and then tells him to gather 200 men to assist the British Army in exchange for Claire’s release. Jamie leaves to figure out what his next step is.